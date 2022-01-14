Chris Eubank Jr's grudge fight against Liam Williams given the green light to go ahead in Cardiff on February 5

Chris Eubank Jr's huge grudge fight against Liam Williams has been given the green light to go ahead in Cardiff on Saturday, February 5, live on Sky Sports.

Following Friday's announcement by the Welsh Government that indoor sports events can resume in Wales, Eubank Jr can now settle his bitter rivalry with the Welshman at the Motorpoint Arena.

The middleweights were previously set to fight a week earlier, on Saturday January 29, but the British Boxing Board of Control suspended all boxing throughout the month to allow doctors and medical experts to prioritise their work with NHS during the pandemic.

An electrifying undercard packed with world champions, all-action contests and champions of the future will set the stage for a clash that will bring a years-long war of words to an explosive conclusion and determine which boxer is the UK's No 1 middleweight.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Claressa 'GWOAT' Shields (11-0, 2 KO's) makes her UK debut as chief support to the main event, defending her WBA, WBC and IBF World Middleweight Championships against undefeated WBF World Middleweight Champion Ema Kozin (21-0-1, 11 KO's)

Following a stellar amateur career in which she became World Youth Olympic Champion and won the European Youth Championships an astonishing four times, 21-year-old prospect Caroline Dubois follows her older brother Daniel into the professional ranks and aims to make her mark.

Having won his title by way of a stunning sixth-round body-shot stoppage of Darren Tetley last year, English Welterweight Champion Samuel 'True Sensation' Antwi (13-1, 6 KO's) travels from Stockwell, London to make the first defence of his belt. An all-action war is expected when he faces Wolverhampton's Conah Walker (10-0-1, 3 KO's), who demolished Jack Ewbank in the first round of their contest in October.

Proud Welshman and former British and Commonwealth Champion Chris 'Rock 'n' Rolla' Jenkins (22-4-3, 8 KO's) heads to his nation's capital from his hometown of Garnant as he faces former Unified World Champion Julius Indongo (23-4, 12 KO's) in a massive welterweight showdown. Indongo's last visit on these shores in April 2017 saw him relieve Ricky Burns of his world titles at his Glasgow fortress and will hold no fear facing Jenkins in front of his fierce fan base.

Fast-rising Welsh hot shot Rhys Edwards (11-0, 4 KO's) looks to maintain his undefeated run and make his countrymen proud in an eight-round super-bantamweight contest against experienced Russian Ruslan Berchuk (13-13, 4 KO's). The 21-year-old, from Penygraig, is trained by former world champion Gary Lockett and has been heralded as one of the best up-and-coming prospects in the sport.

Giant Geordie Steve Robinson, last seen dismantling Reece Barlow in just 82 seconds back in November, heads down from Newcastle on a mission to add another stunning knockout to his highlight reel. With three jaw-dropping finishes in his four-fight career, the power-punching heavyweight has no intention of going the distance with Shane Gill.

Harlem Eubank (12-0, 4 KO's), cousin of headline draw Chris Eubank Jr and also part of the Wasserman Boxing stable, adds to the family business on fight night. The Sussex Super Lightweight returns to action following an impressive stoppage win over Nika Nakashidze in Riga, Latvia on October 16 and will be looking to extend his unbeaten record in Cardiff.

