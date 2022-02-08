Chris Eubank Jr: Over one million in-home viewers watch victory against Liam Williams on Sky Sports

Over one million viewers tuned in to see Chris Eubank Jr's victory over Liam Williams in what was the first fight in a blockbuster month of boxing on Sky Sports.

Eubank Jr knocked down Liam Williams four times before going on to secure a unanimous points win in their grudge middleweight contest at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff at the weekend.

Saturday's Fight Night - the first in partnership with BOXXER in 2022 - also saw Claressa Shields successfully defend her IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles with a unanimous points win over Ema Kozin.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eubank Jr reflects on his dominant victory over Williams and insists a fight against Kell Brook is a possibility

The average audience of 585,000 surpassed both Anthony Joshua's 2015 bout with Gary Cornish as well as the fight between Amir Khan and Samuel Vargas in 2018 with a peak audience of 1.05 million on the night.

Sky Sports Head of Boxing Development, Adam Smith, said: "Over one million people watched our big Sky Sports Fight Night in Cardiff - with more big fights to come this month.

"Our audience is growing, and we couldn't be more excited for what's to come "

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall had to separated as a war of words erupted between the pair in Cardiff following Shields' fight

BOXXER promoter, Ben Shalom, added: "BOXXER and Sky are committed to growing the sport and making boxing accessible.

"We believe in the potential of the sport to grow further. We're working hard with Sky Sports to produce Fight Nights that give huge value to our core boxing audience whilst attracting new audiences."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Frazer Clarke's pro debut

Saturday February 26 - BOXXER and Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles

Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title

Saturday March 5 - Top Rank in Fresno

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza