Chris Eubank Jr: Over one million in-home viewers watch victory against Liam Williams on Sky Sports

Over one million viewers tuned in to see Chris Eubank Jr's victory over Liam Williams in what was the first fight in a blockbuster month of boxing on Sky Sports.
Eubank Jr knocked down Liam Williams four times before going on to secure a unanimous points win in their grudge middleweight contest at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff at the weekend.
Saturday's Fight Night - the first in partnership with BOXXER in 2022 - also saw Claressa Shields successfully defend her IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles with a unanimous points win over Ema Kozin.
The average audience of 585,000 surpassed both Anthony Joshua's 2015 bout with Gary Cornish as well as the fight between Amir Khan and Samuel Vargas in 2018 with a peak audience of 1.05 million on the night.
Sky Sports Head of Boxing Development, Adam Smith, said: "Over one million people watched our big Sky Sports Fight Night in Cardiff - with more big fights to come this month.
"Our audience is growing, and we couldn't be more excited for what's to come "
BOXXER promoter, Ben Shalom, added: "BOXXER and Sky are committed to growing the sport and making boxing accessible.
"We believe in the potential of the sport to grow further. We're working hard with Sky Sports to produce Fight Nights that give huge value to our core boxing audience whilst attracting new audiences."
