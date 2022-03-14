Mikaela Mayer defends WBO and IBF titles against Jennifer Han in California on April 9

Mikaela Mayer defends her WBO and IBF super-featherweight titles against former world champion Jennifer Han in California on April 9.

Mayer added the IBF belt to her WBO title with a thrilling points win over Maiva Hamadouche last November and will next face Han in a homecoming clash at the Orange County Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California.

In the co-feature, San Diego's Giovani Santillan joins the homecoming festivities in a 10-round welterweight battle versus rugged Colombian Jeovanis Barraza.

Image: Mayer is aiming to become an undisputed world champion

"Mikaela is on her way to fully unifying the division, and she has a big opportunity to make a statement in front of her home fans," said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

Mayer said: "Big props to Jennifer Han for taking this fight. Everyone knows I have been in pursuit of undisputed, but since the other two champs are being reserved for each other, I had to look elsewhere to stay busy.

"Han stepped up. I believe I separated myself in my last fight against Hamadouche by displaying my versatility, and I want to continue to do that.

"I want to show that I can adapt to any style and that I am the most well-rounded boxer out there."

Han (18-4-1, 1 KO) became the first world champion out of El Paso, Texas, when she defeated Helen Joseph to capture the IBF featherweight crown in September 2015.

In her last fight, she unsuccessfully challenged Olympic gold medallist and undisputed lightweight world champion Katie Taylor, but now plans to derail Mayer's attempts to collect all the world titles at super-featherweight.

Image: Jennifer Han has previously shared the ring with Katie Taylor

Han said: "I'm excited for the opportunity to headline against Mikaela Mayer. Women's boxing is finally getting the recognition and the platform that we deserve."

The undercard action is scheduled to include bantamweight contender Jason Moloney (22-2, 18 KOs) in a 10-rounder, former world champion Andrew "The Monster" Moloney (22-2, 14 KOs) in an eight-round junior bantamweight tilt, and IBF No 1 featherweight contender Luis Alberto "El Venado" Lopez (24-2, 13 KOs) in an eight-round battle.

US Olympic silver medalist Duke Ragan (4-0, 1 KO), whose pro return was delayed due to injuries and the death of his beloved father, will compete in a six-round featherweight fight. Ragan's fellow 2020 US Olympian, Virginia Fuchs, will make her pro debut in a six-round flyweight special attraction.