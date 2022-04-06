Joe Joyce: British heavyweight's team say 'good progress' made in talks to fight Joseph Parker

Joe Joyce's team are "hoping to land" a fight with former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker in the UK after "good progress" in talks.

The British contender is set to risk his WBO No. 1 ranking against Parker, the former WBO champion, as both camps edge closer to finalising a deal.

Joyce (13-0) has recovered from a wrist injury that delayed his return following a stoppage win against Carlos Takam, while Parker (30-2) is eager to build on a career-best points win over Derek Chisora.

Adam Morallee of SJAM management, who guides the career of Joyce, told Sky Sports: "It's a massive fight. We're still negotiating it - it's not finalised yet but good progress is being made.

"It's the biggest fight outside the top four guys fighting. It's the biggest fight on the heavyweight scene right now.

"We hope we can land it and we hope we can land in the UK for the UK fight fans to watch Joe Joyce continue his ascent to the top of the division."

The talks between Joyce and Parker's representatives come as the some the heavyweight division's biggest names prepare to meet in fights over the coming months.

WBC champion Tyson Fury is set to defend his title against Dillian Whyte on April 23 at Wembley, while Anthony Joshua will attempt to win back the WBA, IBF and WBO belts from Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch, with a summer date expected to be confirmed in the near future.

Joyce had previously expressed his willingness to take on fellow former Team GB Olympian Joshua, in the event that Usyk had been unable to fight due Russia's invasion of his native Ukraine.

Parker, meanwhile, has been in Fury's camp to help the WBC champion prepare for his fight with Whyte later this month.

With Joyce top of the WBO rankings and Parker a place behind him, the winner would be in position to get a world title shot against the victor of Joshua's rematch with Usyk.