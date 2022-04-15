Dylan Cheema and Otis Lookham produce spicy face-off at BOXXER Series weigh-in

Dylan Cheema and Otis Lookham set the tone for a fiery night of BOXXER Series action as the pair delivered the spiciest of the face-offs between the eight British lightweight fighters at Friday's weigh-in.

Former two-weight kickboxing champion Cheema was first on the scales and came in under the weight limit at 9st 10lbs 5ozs, while the tall Lookham, who is just one fight into his professional career having come from the unlicensed scene, followed in at 9st 9lbs 5ozs.

Both proceeded to have lots to say face to face, Cheema building on his reputation as one of the most assured-looking fighters in front of the cameras while Lookham took it in his stride as a competitor itching to get in the ring.

In an intriguing addition to a typical boxing weigh-in format, the eight fighters concluded by taking to the stage together for one final photo opportunity. While some flexed, the chatter resumed between Lookham and Cheema, the charismatic Tion Gibbs made light of the opportunity to strike a pose and Joe Underwood Hughes defied his 'quiet man' reputation by beating his chest as one of the competition's momentum-gathering underdogs.

BOXXER Series - The Lightweights quarter-finals Otis Lookham (9st 9lbs 5ozs) vs Dylan Cheema (9st 10lbs 5ozs) Tion Gibbs (9st 10lbs) vs Scott Melvin (9st 10lbs) Rylan Charlton (9st 10lbs) vs Joe Underwood Hughes (9st 10lbs 5ozs Shaun Cooper (9st 10lbs) vs Brooklyn Tilley (9st 9lbs 5ozs)

"This is the excitement bit, we're here now, I made the weight comfortably, game face is on," Cheema told Sky Sports.

"Comfortable, I absolutely love it. I absolutely love every minute of this. "I said 'you're going to need heart to beat me'."

Gibbs and Scott Melvin both weighed in next at 9st 10lbs after the gym partners had to flip a coin at Thursday's quarter-final draw to decide who would secure the services of their favoured trainer.

"This is like any other opponent now, I'm ready to go in there and do my thing," said Melvin.

"It (drawing Gibbs) was gutting at the start, but I woke up this morning fresh mind, it's like every other opponent."

Gibbs is out to write his own story on Saturday as he enters as the brother of Cori Gibbs, who notably won the first BOXXER Series event in Liverpool at the end of last year to clinch the lucrative cash prize and a promotional deal with BOXXER and Sky Sports.

On his brother's chances of winning, Cori said: "I don't really get nervous when I'm boxing, it's only when he's boxing, it's always on my mind.

"I've got every faith he's going to do it. I spar with him all the time so I know how good he is, I did a few rounds with him for this. He's more than ready."

Hughes (9st 10lbs 5ozs) and Rylan Charlton (9st 10lbs) met weight as they previewed a potential power-punch showdown, while the experienced Shaun Cooper (9st 10lbs) and second-youngest competitor Brooklyn Tilley (9st 9lbs 5ozs) exchanged light-hearted sledging.

Nottingham man Hughes admitted he has embraced underestimations of him and instead used it as motivation to raise eyebrows come Saturday night.

"From the start with all the social media stuff, I didn't get much posted," he said. "I feel like that's done me good, I've flown under the radar, people thinking it's the other Joe Hughes, I'm happy to go under the radar."

