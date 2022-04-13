BOXXER Series: Manchester line-up announced as eight cruiserweights seek breakout night

The BOXXER Series heads to Manchester on Saturday May 14 with an all-action, one-night tournament which will see eight of the nation's brightest cruiserweight prospects battle it out live on Sky Sports.

Substantial prize money and career-breakout opportunities are on the line in a tournament which will showcase the depth of talent in one of British boxing's most competitive divisions.

Among the names currently making waves in the cruiserweight division are world title prospect Richard Riakporhe, rising star Viddal Riley and British championship contender Mikael Lawal, who broke into the BOXXER ranks by winning the 2019 cruiserweight tournament.

The tournament winner - and any tournament participants who win fans with a standout performance - will emerge with a chance to break into that upper echelon and seize advantageous future career opportunities for themselves.

Here are the eight boxers stepping up to take their shot in Manchester at the Victoria Warehouse on Saturday, May 14, live on Sky Sports:

Ricky Reeves (2-0, 1 KO) - Sheffield

Jay Farrell (9-2, 5 KO's) - Liverpool

Ellis Zorro (11-0, 6 KO's) - Lewisham

Jamie Smith (3-0, 2 KO's) - Amersham

Anees Taj (5-1, 4 KO's) - Watford

Ryan Cotterell (1-0) - Walsall

Sheldon McDonald (3-0, 1 KO) - Sheffield

Jack Fay (1-0-1) - Darwen

The BOXXER Series is set to stage its second event in Coventry on April 16 after Cori Gibbs emerged victorious at the inaugural tournament towards the end of last year.

The competition plays stage to rising stars and top prospects across the country, with a format of 3x3 minute rounds designed to provide non-stop action.