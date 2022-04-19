Oleksandr Usyk to 'study' Tyson Fury's fight with Dillian Whyte - undisputed clash on the cards next?

Oleksandr Usyk's immediate focus may be a rematch with Anthony Joshua, but the Ukrainian will be gearing up for all possibilities this Saturday by studying Tyson Fury's fight with Dillian Whyte ahead of a potential undisputed showdown between the pair.

The 35-year-old is due to defend his WBA, WBO and IBF belts against Joshua this summer after ending the Brit's second reign as world champion with a unanimous points victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September.

Fury, set to put his WBC title on the line against Whyte at Wembley this weekend, looms as a possible next opponent should Usyk once again defeat Joshua, who himself could secure a long-awaited all-British battle by reclaiming his belts.

Usyk's team has confirmed they will be in the capital at the weekend to watch Fury in action.

"Definitely yes [we will be watching the fight]," Alexander Krassyuk, Usyk's promoter, told Sky Sports.

"Egis Klimas [Usyk's manager] and myself plan to attend the event and watch it from ringside.

"At Usyk's training camp, he will watch and study the fight on TV."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Whyte has displayed punch power that could KO any heavyweight. Should Tyson Fury fear him?

Fury previously suggested he planned on retiring following his fight with Whyte, a claim his father John was quick to rubbish.

The 33-year-old insisted on Thursday that he was not underestimating Whyte like others, and therefore planned to hold off on further retirement talk until afterwards.

"To be honest with you I am only thinking about Dillian Whyte, I am not thinking about retirement," he said. "That will come after the fight, we will think about what will happen and what the future will hold for me.

"At the minute, I have a massive task in Dillian. A lot of people are underestimating Dillian Whyte but not me. I am giving him the respect he deserves throughout the training camp.

"I am not underestimating this guy, I give him the respect like I did for Deontay Wilder and everyone else."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fury says his world title fight against Whyte will be the biggest British heavyweight bout since Lennox Lewis vs Frank Bruno

Fury and Joshua had appeared to be on a collision course, but these plans were left in disarray after Fury was ordered to take a third fight with Deontay Wilder and Joshua suffered defeat to Usyk.

Whyte also hopes to fulfil his own world title ambitions by beating Fury in a mandatory shot, which he earned following a fourth-round stoppage of Alexander Povetkin in their rematch last March.

If you wish to purchase Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte on BT Sport Box Office on 23rd April 2022, please visit www.sky.com/boxoffice/btsport .