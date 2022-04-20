Adam Azim could be on a collision course with unbeaten rival Lucas 'The Prince' Bahdi who is advised by Phil Lo Greco

Lucas 'The Prince' Bahdi has been billed as the "biggest prospect in boxing" and could be on a collision course with rival contender Adam Azim.

It has been a while since we heard from Ontario's "Italian Sensation" Phil Lo Greco.

Back in 2018, he gave us a raucous build-up to his fight with Amir Khan before losing in a whirlwind first round in Liverpool.

Then it all went quiet for the fast-talking super welterweight contender as he stepped away from the sport.

Lo Greco used his natural gift for numbers to work in real estate until an exciting prospect brought him back to boxing. A gifted lightweight named Lucas Bahdi emerged in his own neighbourhood and Phil was convinced he could guide him to the very top.

"[Lucas] only lives down the street from my house in Niagara Falls. I am giving him the advice I would have given my younger self. I self-managed and self-promoted my whole career."

Bahdi has made a devastating start as a professional with a perfect record of 10 knockouts in 10 wins. Lo Greco is enjoying the ride as his manager and insists there is much more to come.

"My guy knocks them out in sparring, he is knocking fighters out in one round that are ranked in the top 10 of sanctioning bodies. Anything I say, I back it up with facts."

Image: Lucas 'The Prince' Bahdi wants to emulate world champions such as Kell Brook

Lucas calls himself "The Prince" and wears leopard-print shorts but Lo Greco says he is much more than just a Naseem Hamed copycat.

"He's not an imitator, he's his own man, but he's inspired by other fighters."

Lo Greco is confident that Bahdi will soon climb the lightweight rankings, which could mean he crosses paths with Boxxer's rising star Adam Azim.

Adam Azim floored Conor Marsden inside 12 seconds to win his last fight

Like Bahdi, Adam also draws inspiration from "Naz" and has the destructive hands to back it up.

While eight years divide them in age, both fighters have world title ambitions and neither are biding their time. Lo Greco is open to the Canadian Prince sharing a ring with Azim.

"Of course, we would love to entertain anybody. I believe I have the biggest prospect in boxing today."

Lo Greco never gained his revenge over Amir Khan, but could soon find out whether his fighter can defeat the man many are tipping as Khan's successor.