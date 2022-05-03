Nico Ali Walsh reflects on 'powerful' Ali chants during knockout win on Las Vegas debut

Nico Ali Walsh has sought to write his own story in the boxing ring, but that does not mean he will not embrace tributes to his late great grandfather Muhammad Ali.

The American middleweight prospect produced fireworks on his Las Vegas debut at the weekend as he recorded a one-punch, first-round knockout victory over Alejandro Ibarra at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Murmurs of 'Ali' had been heard during previous fights and throughout the build-up to Saturday, but never to the extent witnessed upon his Nevada homecoming.

"I didn't know if they would, but I guess a lot of people love my grandfather and hearing those chants is something so powerful," Walsh told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nico Ali Walsh - the grandson of Muhammad Ali - made a huge statement with this massive knockout win over Alejandro Ibarra in Las Vegas

Ali Walsh, who improved his professional record to 5-0 with the victory, showcased his speed and power as he unleashed a devastating left, right combination to send Ibarra tumbling to the canvas, the referee showing no hesitation in stopping the contest.

For a 21-year-old naturally shouldering more pressure than most fighters at his age and level in the world, it was the perfect introduction to his home crowd.

"It's almost something you can't even dream about because it seems so unrealistic, but I couldn't work any harder for this fight," he said. "When you work that hard this kind of stuff happens.

"Being with Coach Manny throughout the week, being with Rich (Richard T. Slone) throughout the week, these two worked so perfectly together for this fight and I had a feeling this would be something special."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Flavor Flav was full of praise of his godson Nico Ali Walsh after his big win in Las Vegas against Alejandro Ibarra

Ali, who is approaching his graduation from the University of Nevada, joked after his fight he had a business assignment due the following day.

Trainer Slone was quick to point out that he had just handled business.

"It's really amazing and I'm just so thankful for this victory," said Ali Walsh. "There's so many more to come because I'll never cut corners, especially with these guys I'm working with."

Mother Rasheda Ali could not hide her pride as she praised her son's development, hailing his early success as a culmination of years of hard work.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shakur Stevenson put in a convincing performance over Oscar Valdez to become unified junior lightweight champion

"It has been a long journey for Nico, he has been grinding for seven years as an amateur, really just get the best opportunity to fight," she said.

"To watch him live his dream is just an outer body experience for me to watch, and do well at it, I want to thank him.

"He's in good hands, Richard T Sloan, Richard brought the dog out of him. He's in the best shape I've ever seen.

"He's such a sponge, he's such an easy learner, whatever you tell him he masters, he's the perfect student, to watch him live his dream and get better at it is wonderful."