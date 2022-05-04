Chris Kongo says outshining Conor Benn against Sebastian Formella would be a major statement

Londoner Chris Kongo will take on Germany's Sebastian Formella at the OVO Arena in Wembley on June 11 on the undercard of Richard Riakporhe's IBF cruiserweight title eliminator against Fabio Turchi, live on Sky Sports

Image: Chris Kongo wants to make a statement to the welterweight division

Chris Kongo says a knockout win over Sebastian Formella, who withstood Conor Benn's power, would send shockwaves through the welterweight division.

Londoner Kongo will take on Germany's Formella at the OVO Arena in Wembley on June 11 on the undercard of Richard Riakporhe's IBF cruiserweight title eliminator against Fabio Turchi, live on Sky Sports.

Formella (23-2) has only lost to Benn and former world champion Shawn Porter, with both unable to stop the German inside the distance, but the Bermondsey boxer is determined to showcase his sharp skills, along with his concussive punches.

"It would 100 per cent be a big statement," Kongo told Sky Sports News.

"I watched the fight with Conor Benn and I watched the Porter fight. He actually pushed Conor Benn, he hit him with some good shots, but Benn did come back and he was winning to me."

Kongo returned with a dramatic win at Wembley Arena - and you can watch exclusive footage of the fight!

Kongo will make his second appearance since signing a promotional deal with BOXXER, after returning from a year out of the ring to produce a dominant victory over Kelvin Dotel at Wembley Arena in March.

The 29-year-old believes that a win over Formella will set him on his way to challenging some of the division's top names.

"That would take me right up through the ranking, up pushing on to getting onto world level," Kongo added.

"I definitely want to keep the activity going, but I'm not far off (world level), I would say that. As long as I can stay active and in shape and no injuries happen, I want to push on fast."

