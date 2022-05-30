Tommy Welch and his father Scott, a former bodyguard for Mike Tyson, are ready to pursue an elusive world title

Tommy Welch is fed up of waiting - despite nursing a shattered fist - and now the frustrated heavyweight is ready to resume his family's pursuit of a world title.

Cruel luck has left the unbeaten 27-year-old out of the ring for seven months, but Welch is currently preparing to step back between the ropes in June.

The exciting prospect was joined by his father, former British heavyweight champion Scott Welch, at their home on the south coast, as he reflected on a torturous spell in his career.

He said: "I was all set for my seventh fight back in December, but then tested positive for Covid. It was really frustrating. I took myself away on holiday after it passed and I was all set to fight again in February. Then in January, I broke my hand in my first spar back."

This meant an extended time out of the ring. However, he was one of a handful of boxers who managed to keep active during a difficult time for the sport. While the pandemic meant limited fight nights in the UK, Welch sought fights abroad.

Image: Welch is hoping to be back in the ring this summer

He has already fought in Italy and Belgium while compiling a 6-0 record, and that has certainly come with its challenges.

His father, who also acts as his manager, said "When we went to Italy, I was informed it was a beautiful indoor venue with air-conditioning. It turned out to be an open-air ring dug out by the beach. I told Tommy he didn't have to fight."

The 27-year-old was having none of it.

"Dad said to me that it was my call. Yes, it was a shambles, the opponent changed, there were no changing rooms, it was boiling hot and we were sat in an ice-cream shop trying to cool down. But this is what we do."

"That was a telling point for me," said Scott.

"He absolutely loves fighting; it said a lot. Any time, any place, anywhere. That is our motto."

Image: Tommy Welch in action against Alvaro Terrero

There is no doubt there is a distinct similarity between father and son. Height, weight and looks are undoubtedly similar, but Scott did not see the resemblance to begin with.

"I didn't see similarities between us until his first professional fight. Then everyone was contacting me saying that it was me in there, and it was. He is the same as me."

Scott was considered a small heavyweight on his way to challenging for world honours, Tommy is no different at around the 6ft 3ins mark. The difference is that the younger Welch now has the option of delving into the newly-formed bridgerweight division, but he is not holding his breath.

"I could get down to that limit, no problem. But no one has really fought at that weight yet. Is there even a British title? When it starts to become more popular it is nice to have that option. The bigger cruiserweights will be coming up and it could be a nice mix of fighters. But don't worry, I can mix it with the heavyweights."

Scott mentions his good friend, Mike Tyson, when considering competing in the blue-riband division.

Image: Welch has knocked out five of his six his opponents within two rounds (Pic courtesy of Lawrence Lustig)

"Mike ruled the heavyweights. He was nearer 5ft 8ins than he was 5ft 10ins. Believe me, I've spent plenty of time with him. He has a physically big head, big arms and huge feet. He was small but he could slip and hit them with speed and power.

"These 6ft 9ins heavyweights can be beaten if you don't walk forward in a straight line. You've got to be supremely fit, strong and explosive. If you are a small heavyweight, you need to fight as one. You can't match them for strength, so you need to be elusive. That is where some guys go wrong."

Sons following in their famous father's footsteps is not a particularly rare occurrence in the boxing world. Frazier, Foreman, Chavez and Holyfield are stand-out examples, Eubank, Benn and Hatton three high-profile cases from these Isles. However, the unbeaten Brightonian does not consider it a pressure on his shoulders.

"Many legends of the game have had their children fight, and they don't seem to do as well as their dads. My situation is different. My dad is still as hungry as he was when he fought because he didn't become a world champion.

"These guys did. So that means their drive to put their boys in the mix to become world champion probably isn't as high. He wants to succeed for me. He wants to walk that walk again. These fathers are absolute legends."

"Are you saying I'm not a legend?" interjects his dad.

Image: Tommy's father Scott Welch amassed a 22-4 record as a professional

"A British legend, definitely. Dad doesn't get the respect he should in terms of who he fought and the monsters he conquered. At the same time, he didn't have that world title behind him. So, when we go to the gym, that is in his mind. He wants to put it on to me how much it is going to take, and he drives me with that push."

Welch Snr actually believes that not winning that world title (he unsuccessfully challenged Henry Akinwande in 1997), was not only a benefit to Tommy, but also to himself.

"It left me wanting more and made me a better person. I actually think my life could have spiralled if I won a world title. Certain people that win world titles lose something; I believe I could have been one of them. It gives you a different mindset, some people can handle it, some people can't."

There is a striking competitiveness between the two. Whether it be comparing their running times at the same age, or who has the better looks. Welch Snr even wanted a spar recently.

"I took him on the pads and he told me to get him a gumshield!" says Tommy. "I told him to get out."

Both father and son are now eager to recommence their boxing journey together, albeit with a slightly different opinion on how many fights are scheduled for this year.

"I'm from the old era", says Scott, a man who was once Tyson's bodyguard and also appeared in the film 'Snatch'.

"I want him to get as many fights as possible this year, starting in June. When you fight regularly everything comes together. I would like to think we will have another six at least. Tommy wants less but I want more."

The family do not seem too interested about going the traditional route when attempting to rack up the titles.

Scott said "We will go for the British definitely, Commonwealth lovely. But European, none of that really means what it did, it is a different world."

Boxing is certainly a different world since Scott was beating the likes of Julius Francis and fighting on the same cards in America as Lennox Lewis, but he holds the same dream for his son that he had, and that is to win a world heavyweight title.