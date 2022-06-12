Daniel Dubois blitzes Trevor Bryan to claim WBA 'regular' heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois has claimed the WBA 'regular' heavyweight title with a knockout victory over American Trevor Bryan in the fourth round of their championship bout in Miami.

The victory means the 24-year-old is now the mandatory challenger to the winner of Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

"This is what I dreamed of as a little kid, and now finally making it happen... it's about time," Dubois told BT Sport.

"I've got to thank Don King for this great opportunity, and everyone that made this happen. Just amazing.

"This, I believe will make me an instantly better fighter now. When you win the world title they say you become next level.

"Dillian Whyte, Joseph Parker - all the names out there, they're all on my hit list."

Dubois went to work with his right hand from the opening bell in Miami, rocking Bryan in the first 30 seconds of the contest.

Bryan regained his composure but Dubois did not let up from there, continuing to batter the American over the first three rounds before finally knocking him out midway through the fourth with a massive left hook and right jab combo.

The victory improves the Londoner to an 18-1 record, with 17 knockouts.