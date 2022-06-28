Chris Billam-Smith will take on Isaac Chamberlain in hometown cruiserweight showdown

Chris Billam-Smith will fight Isaac Chamberlain at the Bournemouth International Centre on July 30, live on Sky Sports.

Billam-Smith impressed last time out when, defending the European and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles, he knocked out Tommy McCarthy in a hard-fought rematch.

"I'm coming home," said Bournemouth's Billam-Smith. "I'm so delighted to be fighting back at home in front of my friends, family and supporters.

"Atmosphere is why I got into boxing and on July 30 the atmosphere is going to be electrifying. As I always said, it doesn't matter who is in the other corner, I just want to fight back at home. In front of a home crowd, I always perform."

Image: Chris Billam-Smith impressed in his most recent fight.

Both Billam-Smith and Chamberlain have only lost once in their professional careers. Billam-Smith was edged out by Richard Riakporhe on a split decision in 2019. Lawrence Okolie, now the WBO champion, outpointed Chamberlain over 10 rounds four years ago.

Chamberlain has won five consecutive bouts since then, including finishing Dilan Prasovic with a spiteful body shot in December.

"Now we're on Sky, we're back in the big time and I'm ready to show everyone this is a different Isaac to the one they've seen before,” Chamberlain said.

Image: Isaac Chamberlain is back in the big-time with this domestic showdown.

"This is a massive opportunity and I want to give a huge shout to my manager Mick Hennessey for sticking with me all these years, along with my trainers."

Victory could lead Billam-Smith to the rematch with Riakporhe he's been chasing, while for Chamberlain winning this fight would catapult him back towards the top of the domestic cruiserweight scene.

“This is an evenly matched showdown between two of the best and highly ranked British cruiserweights. Everything is on the line so we're sure to see fireworks," promoter Ben Shalom said.

"Billam-Smith will be riding high in confidence in front of his frenetic Bournemouth fans, while Chamberlain is fired up to cause a major upset and beat Billam-Smith in his backyard.”

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development for Sky Sports, said, "We are very excited about a super summer show in Bournemouth topped by the fabulous cruiserweight clash between two of our very finest in Chris Billam-Smith and Isaac Chamberlain. There will also be a golden chance to showcase our wonderful next generation of Boxxer/Sky talent at peak time on Sky Sports on this bright, lively Fight Night at the end of July."