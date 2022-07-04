Josh Taylor should take Jack Catterall rematch, says former trainer Shane McGuigan

Josh Taylor should rematch Jack Catterall, his former trainer Shane McGuigan has told Sky Sports.

Taylor defended all four major super-lightweight world titles with a highly contentious split decision against Catterall in February, and the subsequent outcry has led to calls for a return fight.

The Scot has subsequently vacated both the WBA and WBC 140lb belts, meaning he is not obligated to box either of the mandatory challengers and potentially bringing him closer to an immediate rematch with Catterall.

Image: Jack Catterall lands on Josh Taylor but controversially won't get the decision

And Taylor's former trainer McGuigan has encouraged Taylor to pursue that fight.

"It's a good thing for the sport. It's a good thing for Josh Taylor," McGuigan told Sky Sports News.

McGuigan maintained that Taylor was fortunate to get the decision against Catterall in that February fight.

"I think it was quite clear, not just to us boxing people but just even the casual fans, Josh didn't win that fight. It was reasonably close," McGuigan said.

However he believes the champion can win a second fight with Catterall, as long as he makes the right adjustments.

"A prime Josh Taylor beats Jack Catterall, in my opinion," McGuigan said. "If he can correct his mistakes that he was making in the first fight.

"A guy that's firing like he should do beats Jack Catterall. So if he can get back, get training, get his head stuck into the training camp and win it, I think that'll be good for his resume."