Josh Taylor wants to fight Jack Catterall again but will move up a division if grudge rematch can't be made

Josh Taylor became the undisputed super-lightweight champion last year, a momentous achievement for a British boxer. He unified all four of the major titles when he beat Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas and did it in only 18 professional bouts.

Yet the proud Scotsman feels like his controversial February win over Jack Catterall in Glasgow has overshadowed all those achievements, denying him the respect he deserves.

"I've had more attention after that fight than I have from my biggest fight in my career when I became undisputed world champion, first person to do it from the UK ever, and it got kind of ignored," Taylor said.

"Maybe if I'd have been someone else from somewhere else on a bigger platform it would have been completely different.

"My achievements have gone under the radar quite a lot."

But he added, "It doesn't matter for me, I'm not in the sport to get pats on the back, I'm in the sport to be the best fighter I can be."

The rivalry with Catterall, since Taylor's much-debated points victory in Glasgow, has become bitter. The Scotsman has a score to settle.

"I was a shadow of myself in that last fight, you could see it evidently from the documentary [Portrait of a Fighter] the problems I had in the camp and stuff," he explained. "A shadow of myself, a shadow of my former self in the ring.

"A huge part of it was motivation, a huge part of it was the weight cut as well due to my lack of motivation.

"You can see I just wasn't myself, my career-worst performance.

"I'm looking forward to getting back in the ring and returning to my former talents, my former displays and former self of being spiteful and going in for the kill."

Vacating the WBA and WBC titles means Taylor won't be obligated to face the mandatory challengers for those belts. That should free him up to rematch Catterall. It's certainly the fight he wants. But if it can't be made, he said, "I'll be moving up to welterweight and chasing a second weight world title.

"I'm not hanging around, I'll be moving to welterweight and trying to chase fights up there," he said.

"I feel I've had a fast rise to the top of the sport in my career, so I've earned my stripes, so to speak. I've come up and fought every fighter in the division, champion after champion.

"I've just beat five undefeated fighters in a row, champion after champion.

"I feel I've earned my stripes to be in big lucrative fights now and that's what I want to do."

Image: Josh Taylor celebrates beating Catterall, but still wants to settle the score

That was always his goal. But as an amateur Taylor almost lost direction. It was Danielle, now his wife, who kept him focused on his goals. "When I was coming through, before I turned professional, I wasn't enjoying it. I never had any money, I would never do anything and I just couldn't see a light at the end of a tunnel," Taylor said.

"But obviously I believed and wanted to become world champion more than anything but really I was like, 'Why am I doing this? I've not got £5 to my name, my friends are away on holiday, buying cars and houses,' and I just never had any of that.

"I was like, 'Why am I doing this? I'm not getting anything out of it.'

"She was always there saying, 'Stick at it, this is your dream, you're going to do it' and just being my rock."

Taylor has reached the summit of the sport. But now he's there, he still has plenty he wants to prove.