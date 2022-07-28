John Docherty ready to renew Ben Whittaker rivalry in the pros: I beat him twice, and I’d do it again!

Ben Whittaker and John Docherty have history. They boxed on two occasions as amateurs and Docherty has never lost to him.

It was Whittaker though who went on to excel and play a starring role at the Olympic Games last year, winning the light-heavyweight silver medal in Tokyo.

On Saturday, Whittaker makes his much-anticipated professional debut, live on Sky Sports, at the Bournemouth International Centre.

Docherty himself will be in action on September 3, boxing unbeaten Diego Costa in Liverpool at super-middleweight on the Liam Smith undercard, also on Sky Sports.

Speaking ahead of his professional debut on July 30 in Bournemouth, Ben Whittaker says that he is treating every fight as a world title fight.

The Scotsman is open to renewing his rivalry with Whittaker in the pros.

"He's definitely getting a lot of hype," Docherty told Sky Sports. "If our paths cross it would be a fight I would welcome.

"He beat some top kids in the amateurs, I've got to give him his due. He's one definitely to watch out for. But the pro game's completely different. We'll see how he gets on.

"You never know, I might move up and we might get it on."

Whittaker has made no secret of his ambitions. He's considering becoming a two-weight British champion at light-heavy and super-middle. The man from Darlaston has already called out British light-heavyweight champion Dan Azeez.

"He's thinking well ahead, British title in his first few fights, if he does that I've got to give him credit," Docherty said.

"He's not pro yet, we don't know how he's going to be. I know he said it's boxing at the end of the day but it's a completely different sport. Again I wish him all the best in what he does and if we cross paths, we cross paths. We'll see what happens."

Ben Whittaker, Caroline Dubois, Mikael Lawal and Frazer Clarke will be in action on the Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain undercard at the Bournemouth International Centre on July 30, live on Sky Sports.

Docherty beat Whittaker in the Commonwealth Games to secure a bronze medal in 2018. They had boxed each other before that as well.

"Me and Ben Whittaker had two good fights. The first fight was a tricky fight," he explained. "I boxed him twice and he lost twice. The first time a 3-2 split [decision], the second time I beat him on a 4-1 split.

"The first fight when it went to decision I didn't really know who was going to win. I thought it was close.

"The second fight was a lot wider," he continued. "The second fight, we'd been on GB together for about two years before the fight so we were always sparring. In sparring I would never show my best because I knew we were going to meet one day. Eventually we did in the Commonwealth Games for a bronze medal. It was a close fight and I won. A good fight. We were team mates so I didn't want to lose that fight!"

Not only would Docherty not hesitate to fight Whittaker a third time as professionals, he'd expect to beat him again.

"I back myself with anybody. If I went in with Canelo Alvarez I'd back myself," Docherty said.

But he added, "I've got nothing bad to say about him. He's an Olympic silver medallist. So I wish him all the best in our career and if our paths cross our paths cross. That's all I can say."

Image: Ben Whittaker excelled in the amateur ranks, winning the Olympic silver medal in Tokyo.

Although he is just starting out, Whittaker knows plenty of fighters would be eager to take him on.

"If there's not a target on my back then I'm doing something wrong," Whittaker told Sky Sports News.

"So a target on my back just makes me work harder. That's how I see it."

Docherty is still young. At 24-years-old, he is slightly younger than Whittaker in fact. But his 13-bout career has already been tumultuous. He suffered a painful 10-round points loss to Jack Cullen in 2020 and has to rebuild with three wins and an entirely new team since then.

"It was hard. I was going to quit boxing. I didn't think I was going to come back. The way the fight happened," Docherty said. "I only had four weeks notice so I only had four weeks to train for it.

"I'm not saying Jack Cullen was a walkover, I'm saying that I know on my day I would beat him quite comfortable.

"Losing to Jack Cullen, it was a big loss in my eyes," he added. "It hit me hard, they all dropped me. I had no one. My sponsorship, everybody went. Just a bad night.

"It's good how it's happened so early in my career, I wouldn't want it to happen late in my career. It's happened now, I've made the changes and I'm ready to jump in with some big names and be in some big fights."

Firstly though, Docherty must get back in form against Costa in Liverpool. All eyes will be on Ben Whittaker when he makes his pro debut on Saturday night.

