Tyson Fury reaffirms his retirement from boxing with social media post on his birthday

Tyson Fury has reaffirmed his retirement from boxing in a statement on his social media accounts, saying "bon voyage" to the sport on his 34th birthday.

Fury announced he was retiring from the sport after his win over Dillian Whyte to retain his WBC title at London's Wembley Stadium in April.

But in June 'The Gypsy King' announced he would "100 per cent" return to the ring, although he stressed "big pockets" would be required for a potential unification bout against Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk.

Just two days ago Fury announced a return to the ring with his sights set on a third bout with Derek Chisora.

However, Fury now seems to have called it a day for good, posting: "Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations I've finally decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage."

His UK promoter Frank Warren had been consistently optimistic that he would be back.

"I speak to him all the time. If he wants to fight, he'll fight. I'm not going to tempt him. Because if he needs that then he shouldn't be fighting," Warren told Sky Sports. "It's got to come from him and his heart.

"Do I think we'll see Tyson in a ring [again]? I do because I think he's a fighting man and I think he'll miss it too much."

Warren can only see the eagerness for Fury's return continuing to grow. "The fans love him. He's got a real rapport with the man on the street," his promoter said.

"He's different class. And he'll do what he wants to do."

Fury's US-based promoter Bob Arum said: "Fury's retirement statement or unretirement statement depends on the weather and how he wakes up in the morning. I don't take it too seriously."

