Frank Sanchez says he is 'best heavyweight in the world' and could target Joyce vs Parker winner

Frank Sanchez believes he is the 'best heavyweight in the world' and could be lying in wait for the Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker winner.

The unbeaten Cuban sits at No 3 in the WBO rankings, just behind Joyce and Parker, and will be watching closely as his heavyweight rivals battle for the WBO interim title this weekend.

Oleksandr Usyk holds the WBO belt, along with the WBA and IBF titles, but the Ukrainian has been linked with future fights against Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, which could mean that Sanchez becomes an immediate threat to Joyce or Parker.

Sanchez, who returns against Carlos Negron on the Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius undercard, told Sky Sports: "I am not looking past Carlos Negron.

"He is a very strong fighter with very good power that is dangerous. I have to be at my best.

"Joyce vs Parker is a very interesting fight. I think in the end Joyce's size and strength will be too much for Parker, but you never know.

"Parker is a good boxer and I suppose it is possible he can out-box the slower Joyce. I will be watching with interest, and I expect a good fight.

"Of course I would like to fight the winner of Joyce versus Parker for the WBO Interim title. It has been my dream to become a champion since I was a child.

"God willing, I will fulfil this dream in 2023, but first I must focus on Carlos Negron."

Image: Frank Sanchez is undefeated in 20 fights

Sanchez is also eager to force his way into Wilder's plans when he joins 'The Bronze Bomber' on the same bill at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on October 15.

"Wilder has a very tough fight against Robert Helenius," said Sanchez. "It is not certain he will be the winner.

"If he manages to win the fight, Wilder and the WBC belt is another option for me. 2023 is going to be a very exciting year."

"I am looking forward to boxing on another big show with Deonaty Wilder and Robert Helenius," added Sanchez, who floored Efe Ajagba in a dominant win on the Fury vs Wilder 3 show.

Image: Deontay Wilder returns against Robert Helenius in Brooklyn on October 15

"I am so anxious to show boxing fans what I can do. I really believe I am the best heavyweight in the world. Hopefully I will be able to demonstrate this in my next few fights.

"I want to fight anyone that holds a title belt. This is my ultimate goal, for my family, and for Cuba."

Mike Borao, who co-manages Sanchez with Guadalupe Valencia, is confident that Sanchez will take another sizeable step towards a big-name bout next year.

"Al Haymon and PBC have been absolutely fantastic in Frank's career," Borao told Sky Sports.

"After October 15, we'll discuss making the biggest fights possible for him in 2023."