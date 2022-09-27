Dillian Whyte says Tyson Fury must 'shut up' on social media if he wants to make Anthony Joshua fight

Dillian Whyte says Tyson Fury should 'shut his big mouth up' on social media and allow talks to resume for a British battle with Anthony Joshua.

Fury has declared on social media that his fight against Joshua is off after a contract was not finalised by a 5pm deadline, which had been set by the WBC champion.

But Whyte believes Fury has derailed plans with his public outbursts and advised his former opponent to remain silent while negotiations continue between both fighters.

"He (Fury) definitely needs to chill out," Whyte told Sky Sports. "Some of the ways he does negotiating business, it's all social media and shouting, screaming and calling people big dossers. I'm not an Anthony Joshua fan as well, I don't really like both of them.

"Big fights sometimes it pays off to be a bit patient, and just shut his big mouth up a bit and stop talking s**t about the big GK (Gypsy King).

"Let the fight happen, you want the fight to happen or you don't want the fight to happen. If you want the fight to happen be patient, there's a lot of money, a lot of things at stake so it will take time.

"It's a lot of things that can go wrong. He just needs to relax."

Whyte has experienced organising fights with both men in the past and took a media silence at one point during the build-up to his fight with Fury earlier this year having initially been unhappy with negotiations.

He admits his fight with Joshua in 2015 had been more straightforward to make given the position they were both in at that stage of their careers.

"I think it could happen but Tyson Fury is putting a lot of pressure on, not intelligently, he's just trying to use social media and it's been a bit silly really," explained Whyte.

"These big fights take time because there's a lot that goes into it, there are a lot of commercial things and protecting your rights. It's not just as simple as 'ah sign the contract you big dosser'.

"Big fights take time and they have to get everything right otherwise it will fall over at the wayside if not done properly.

"Joshua fight was simple, we'd fought already before and it was a big fight and I've got a good team around me so we were quick with the paperwork.

"There was no 'the deadline is this', we took time to protect our own interests because the fight started as a normal fight that became a pay-per-view fight a week before the fight was due to happen."

If the Fury fight falls through, Whyte insists he is ready to step in and face Joshua this winter as the pair seek a return to world title contention.

"If the Fury fight doesn't get made with him and Joshua, me and Joshua can fight in December if he wants," said Whyte.

"He's training for it, he's ready for it, he's willing to take Fury on so if that fight doesn't get made I'll step up and take the fight with Joshua."

Image: Whyte is linking up with new trainer Buddy McGirt in America

Whyte is relocating to California for his next training camp ahead of a return to the ring later this year and is working with a new-look coaching set-up that includes American trainer Buddy McGirt.

McGirt has previously worked with world champions such as Sergey Kovalev, Antonio Tarver and Hasim Rahman.

"Buddy has been a two-time world champion, he fought a lot of good guys and has been in the corner of a lot of top guys as well," said Whyte.

"He's been around, had years and rounds of world title experience and I think that's why I need at this stage in my career, somebody who can make little tweaks and has a bit more experience in big fights."

Whyte watched on Saturday as Joe Joyce put himself firmly in the world title hunt by knocking out former champion Joseph Parker in the 11th round of their heavyweight clash in Manchester.

But the Brixton man insists he is far from intimidated by the Olympic silver medallist, nicknamed 'The Juggernaut.'

"Joe Joyce is a good fighter, a strong guy, he takes a lot of punches," said Whyte.

"Some of these guys have great chins and then one night it comes and boom just like that (they get caught) and I believe I carry the power to knock out anyone on this planet. I've just got to land these punches, Joe Joyce is the same.

"I'm a warrior, a fighter, I'm not going to back-up, I'm going to go throw hands and my mindset is warrior mode all the time. I always come to fight and always give it my all."