Deontay Wilder has three years left in boxing: 'That could be nine fights or it could be six fights, after that I'm done'

Deontay Wilder, the former WBC heavyweight champion, has only given himself three more years in the sport.

Returning from a stoppage loss in his third fight with Tyson Fury, Wilder fights Robert Helenius on October 15. He is planning for this to be one of the final few fights of his career.

"I've tried to fight nothing but the best," Wilder told Sky Sports. "I'm picking up where I left off at because I only have three more years left that once that's over I'm done.

Image: Deontay Wilder isn't ruling out boxing in the UK "in the near future"

"I have three years or less. That could be nine fights or it could be six fights that I'm going to give and after that I'm done."

Until he lost to Fury, Wilder was the long-standing WBC titlist. He has forged a reputation based on his fearsome power-punching. He believes his achievements already stand for themselves.

"No matter what people say good or bad, my accomplishments will never be forgotten. I'll always be here," he said. "I'm really motivating and inspiring people all over the world."

Wilder is in a position in his career where he can set himself a retirement date. "I am one of those fighters that's made it out. I don't need the business of boxing anymore," Wilder said. "I don't need the business, the business needs me.

Image: Wilder returns from last year's loss to Tyson Fury to box Robert Helenius on October 15

"It's not where you from, it's where you're trying to go. And I'm trying to go, I got there," he added. "Those that laugh and taunted I guess the laugh is on you now."

In his final few fights he intends to deliver entertainment. "I'm looking forward to fighting my old sparring partner Robert Helenius and it's going to be a great one. I know he's got a fighter's heart and mentality as well as I have a fighter's heart and mentality. So it's set up to be a fantastic fight. So may the best man win," Wilder said.

"One thing that makes Robert dangerous is he has a warrior heart. Your heart is what controls everything. Many people would think that mind controls it all but it doesn't because many times the mind will tell you to quit, you can't go no more, you can't do this.

"Your heart will tell you die for it. You will do anything whatever it takes to get it done."

Wilder also hasn't ruled out boxing in the UK before the end of his career. "There is a big possibility that could happen," he said. "I believe it's definitely possible that you may see me across the pond in the near future for sure."