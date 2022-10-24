Adam Azim ready to unleash 'full package' in test of chin against Rylan Charlton on November 27

Rising star Adam Azim is relishing the toughest test of his young professional career yet when he headlines a rare Sunday bill against Rylan Charlton on November 27.

The 20-year-old boasts a blemish-free 6-0 record after five straight knockout wins having set his sights on making history as Britain's youngest world champion.

Boxxer CEO and founder Ben Shalom previously underlined the difficulty in finding opponents for Azim such has been his emphatic early impression, while those that have dared to share a ring with him have offered little in reply to his blistering speed.

But in Charlton comes a fresh, welcome, necessary challenge amid his ascent, with the 30-year-old having finished runner-up at the Coventry Boxxer Series earlier this year and also impressed in a February 2021 defeat to highly-regarded welterweight Florian Marku.

"I'm extremely excited for this fight, I've been waiting for this fight for ages," Azim told Sky Sports. "Everything is timing, right? Now November 27th you will see the best of me.

"Rylan Charlton is a great fighter, but you guys will see the class and IQ I have on the 27th on November."

Offered the chance to send his opponent a message, Charlton joked it was "time for me to start testing your chinny chin chin", prompting a smile from Azim as he vowed to do his talking in the ring.

"He can say whatever he wants," said Azim. "Everybody in boxing gets hit, you can't just see from my six fights I've had whether I have a chin or not.

"You'll see if I have a chin on the fight day, but let's see if he can hit me first."

Charlton's most dangerous asset comes in his power, though Azim believes his front foot approach could play into his favour as he prepares to showcase more of his arsenal.

"He can punch, I'm pretty sure he loves those looping shots over but with me I love people who throw the right or left hook because I'm genuinely a counter puncher," Azim added.

"A lot of people haven't seen that yet because all my fights have been coming forward. You guys will see what kind of counter-puncher I am on the fight day.

"I'm pretty sure I know what he's going to do. He can't box me because that's not his fighting ability, his ability is to come forward and put the pressure on.

"Which I don't mind because I like people that put pressure on me because I'm a counter-puncher. "People have seen me coming forward, but I'm actually better when I'm going back.

"This is the time I can show my full package."

It represents a step up in quality for Azim having seen superior aggression, timing and rapid-fire hands overwhelm all put in front of him thus far in his career.

Trainer Shane McGuigan has made no secret of his desire to fast-track Azim in light of his talent, contributing to soaring expectations as one of the most highly-touted young fighters in the country.

"I use that (hype) to boost myself in training, staying motivated," said Azim. "I'm on a journey to become world champion and for me just to stay dedicated and stay on my craft.

"I know for a fact nobody trains harder than me, a lot of people do train hard but I'm always talking about boxing, always watching boxing.

"This hype, everybody talking about me, it doesn't bother me."

