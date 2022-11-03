Otto Wallin interested in Joseph Parker fight as he stakes claim to face Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury

Otto Wallin's team have expressed interest in a fight with Joseph Parker as the Swede looks to stake his claim to be Anthony Joshua's next opponent.

Wallin made his UK debut in February, defeating Kamil Sokolowski in Cardiff, and hopes to land a big-name bout in Britain against Joshua, or even a rematch with Fury.

But the 31-year-old could first share the ring with former WBO champion Parker, who is rebuilding his career following his September stoppage loss to Joe Joyce.

Image: Former WBO champion Parker might make a swift return to action

"Otto fought in the UK this year," Wallin's promoter Dmitriy Salita told Sky Sports. "His goal is to get a rematch with Tyson Fury and to fight Anthony Joshua.

"Tyson is fighting obviously against (Derek) Chisora in December, but Joshua seems to be in flux.

"Otto wants to keep busy with significant fights.

"Joseph Parker is a good opponent for Otto to fight - and one that we will pursue with interest."

Will Wallin secure Joshua fight?

Salita confirmed to Sky Sports last month that Wallin is "in the mix" for a fight against Joshua.

"I know that Otto's name is in the mix with some others and it's something that we're very interested in and we've expressed interest to Eddie (Hearn)," said Salita.

"From what I know and from what I understand, Otto is in play for a possible fight with Anthony Joshua."

Wallin suffered his only defeat on points in a bloody battle with Fury in 2019, but believes his southpaw style would provide more serious problems for Joshua.

Image: Wallin shared a brutal battle with Tyson Fury

Salita added: "Otto feels very confident about his chances to win, while it's possible that Joshua may feel a little intimidated coming off a loss against a southpaw in Usyk. He did a great job, but he lost.

"There have been some good discussions, we love the fight and we're ready for it, any time, any day of the week."