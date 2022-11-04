Seniesa Estrada intends to follow Claressa Shields and Katie Taylor and go undisputed: 'Goal is all the belts at three different weights'

Seniesa Estrada has hailed the recent success of women’s boxing and has vowed it will continue to grow more popular.

Since women's boxing was first introduced at the Olympic Games in 2012, the sport has enjoyed increased exposure, with trailblazers Katie Taylor and Claressa Shields both winning gold in London before establishing successful professional careers.

Women's boxing reached new heights in 2022, with two contenders for fight of the year in Taylor versus Amanda Serrano and Shields against Savannah Marshall.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of the epic between Shields and Marshall in a fight of the year contender

One person who has been excited by the sport's development is Estrada, who told Sky Sports: "It's been the best year that women's boxing has ever had. It's been incredible.

"It started off with Katie [Taylor] and Amanda [Serrano], that was amazing. Of course, there were great women's boxing matches in between. Then we have Claressa Shields versus Savannah Marshall, [Alycia] Baumgardner and [Mikaela] Mayer.

"It's incredible to see how far women's boxing has come. I always knew it would get to this point. I just didn't know when.

"This is just the beginning for women's boxing. There is so much more to come. There's so much more that we're going to accomplish. People are just going to continue to hear about women's boxing."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lightweight champion Katie Taylor believes the historic all-female card of Shields versus Marshall represents a watershed moment for the sport of boxing

Estrada, who defends her WBA minimumweight belt against Jazmin Villarino in Las Vegas on November 12, is fast becoming one of the stars of women's boxing thanks to her astonishing accomplishments to date.

The 30-year-old achieved global prominence in 2020 when she registered the fastest knockout ever in women's boxing, stopping Miranda Adkins in a scarcely believable seven seconds.

With nine knockouts from 22 straight wins in the professional ranks, she's won belts at both minimumweight and light flyweight, helping propel her to seventh on The Ring's pound-for-pound rankings.

Image: Shields currently tops the women's pound-for-pound list

However, despite her impressive career so far, Estrada still hopes to achieve more and is targeting undisputed status across multiple weight divisions.

"I would like to make unification fights, fights with each world champion in my weight division. I would like to get right back in there early 2023 and have my first unification fight," she said.

"I would love to go into a fight with a world champion who brings out the best in me. That's exactly the type of fights that I'd want for my legacy.

"Once I have all the belts at minimumweight, I would like to move up and get all the belts at light-flyweight then flyweight. My goal in boxing is to have all the belts at three different weight divisions."

Image: Seniesa Estrada's stablemate Mikaela Mayer controversially lost to Alycia Baumgardner last time out

The WBA minimumweight and WBO light-flyweight champion recently became just the second female boxer to sign to Top Rank following Mikaela Mayer.

It has often been the case in boxing that it's more difficult to garner attention in the lighter weight divisions.

Mayer's profile though has grown exponentially since linking up with Top Rank and Estrada is confident Bob Arum's promotional company can do the same thing for her, arguing: "I'm extremely happy to be with them. They've done such an amazing job in women's boxing with Mikaela.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Baumgardner's clash with Mayer in their world super-featherweight title unification bout

"That's what made me really want to be with Top Rank and to just follow Mikaela's lead in everything they've done with her.

"It's been a huge year for women's boxing. We've had such massive women's boxing fights. I just want to be a part of those big fights in women's boxing."