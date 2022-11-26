Adam Azim says he wants to stop Rylan Charlton faster than Florian Marku managed

Adam Azim says he is intent on knocking out Rylan Charlton quicker than fellow super-lightweight Florian Marku was able to.

Azim is expected to face the toughest test of his career when he takes on the durable Charlton on Sunday at Alexandra Palace, live on Sky Sports,.

However, the 19-year-old sensation is confident of bettering the effort of Marku, who stopped Charlton in the eighth round of the 2021 meeting after surviving a sixth-round knockdown.

"I want to get that knockout victory," Azim told Sky Sports on Friday. "I want to do it in style, I want to do it with precision.

"There's only one guy that has stopped him right, that was Florian Marku. He took him eight rounds I think.

"I want to do it earlier, in one or two, or three. When the shot comes, I'm going to take my time and get that shot right."

Azim has shown stunning speed and power in the early stages of his professional career, winning five of his six bouts through knockout with the last three stoppages coming in the first round.

Speaking at Friday's press conference, Charlton insisted that he was different to all of Azim's previous opponent and questioned whether the youngster is capable of taking punches.

"Most of his opponents get in there and they've already lost," Charlton said. "I'm getting in there a winner and I'm ending it a winner.

"He's sharp, he's clearly got a bit of power, but I just don't believe he's got a chin."

Along with developing a reputation for thrilling finishes, Azim has attempted to match them with his post-fight celebrations, which have included a series of acrobatic displays, including a backflip.

He promised that another victory on Sunday will result in a new celebration.

"I've got something new but I'm not going to reveal it yet," Azim said.

"I've got to keep it entertaining for everyone. Prince Naseem (Hamed) used to change it up all the time, and I want to do the same."

