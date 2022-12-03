Joseph Parker on the only way Derek Chisora could win his fight with Tyson Fury: 'It does take one punch to change everything'

The fortunes of Derek Chisora can be instructive for Joseph Parker. Despite suffering two consecutive losses to Parker himself, Chisora picked up a decent victory over Kubrat Pulev and tonight will challenge Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight title in London.

Parker came off a good performance in his second fight with Chisora only to meet Joe Joyce and be set back by a defeat.

There is a heartening lesson for him however in Chisora's progression. "A win can set you up for a big fight," Parker told Sky Sports.

"Derek Chisora has had a lot of losses but he was probably in the right place at the right time, a good win over Pulev and now he's given the opportunity to fight Tyson for the championship of the world and getting paid good money."

But fighting Fury, widely regarded as the top heavyweight in the world, is as hard a challenge as there is.

"What Chisora has to do is do what he does best, which is come forward and throw everything at Tyson. In boxing it does take one punch to change everything," Parker reflected.

"There's only one way Chisora can win this fight and I think a lot of people would agree that he should just put it on him straight away.

"You can't sit back and try your best to box someone like Tyson, because he's a good boxer and a good fighter so you just have to give it to him and give him everything you have."

Chisora did say at Thursday's press conference that he intended to go all out from the opening bell.

"I think Chisora hit the nail on the head when he said that's what he wants to do from the first round," Parker said.

"His nickname is 'War' so yes he's got to go to war from the first round and that's what he has to do. Even going to war it's going to be a hard task to get someone like Tyson out of there but he just has to give it the best he can."

Parker though does not believe that Chisora is about to topple Fury. "If Derek Chisora catches him or takes him out and wins the fight, it would be massive. It would be one of the biggest upsets," the New Zealander said.

"But then we look at Tyson and he's got a lot of experience, he's already dealt with a situation like this before.

"He's a very good boxer, he can box on the backfoot. He can fight. He's a good thinker inside the ring, I've seen him in sparring, we've done body sparring and he's very good at thinking and picking his shots and he's got a very, very good engine.

"Tyson, with his experience and what he's already dealt with in the past and already beating Chisora twice in the past, everyone thinks and knows that he should take care of business."

