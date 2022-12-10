Florian Marku could fight Josh Kelly next | 'Marku's at that level where he wants the big fights now,' says promoter Ben Shalom

Josh Kelly banished memories of his punishing loss to David Avanesyan with an impressive British title victory over Troy Williamson last week.

Kelly, a 2016 Olympian, showed off his skill and heart when he outscored Williamson in their North East derby in the Newcastle Arena.

It puts Kelly in the frame for more exciting fights. Sam Gilley defended the English super-welterweight title in November and is looking for a shot at the British champion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Florian Marku and Chris Jenkins were invovled in a thriller at the Newcastle Utilita Arena with the 'Albanian King' stopping Jenkins in the fourth round

Kelly taking on Florian Marku would also be an appealing clash.

"I've obviously heard the name Sam Gilley before," Kelly's promoter Kalle Sauerland told Sky Sports.

"For sure it's a fight we'd look at. There's a few fights out there. Florian Marku - I'd have a bit of that.

"It's a cracking fight and would fill a good venue as well."

Ben Shalom, who promotes Marku, knows a contest like that featuring the "Albanian King" would be a big event.

Image: Josh Kelly answered questions when he fought Troy Williamson

"That [a bout with Josh Kelly] is a fight that Florian Marku wants. Chris Kongo or Josh Kelly, they're the big fights for Florian," Shalom previously told Sky Sports.

"I think he's at that level where he wants the big fights now and he's such a character, [he] just commands huge numbers online, huge numbers on TV, huge numbers in the arenas, that's all you can ask for from a fighter.

"Such an exciting fighter as well to watch and he's got some big nights ahead of him because people will want to share the ring with Florian Marku. Because they know it's going to be a big audience, a big occasion, with what a character he is.

"For me, the Josh Kelly fight and the Chris Kongo fight are big fights for Florian."