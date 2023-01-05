Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall rematch: I created British boxing history, then complacency crept in, says Taylor

Josh Taylor is relishing the opportunity to fight Jack Catterall once again.

Taylor admitted to growing "complacent" ahead of their contentious first fight. But warns he won't make "the same mistake twice".

In February Taylor won a much-debated split decision verdict over Catterall to defend his undisputed super-lightweight crown.

The two will fight again this year to settle the score.

"I've been waiting on this for a long time I've had to let go of belts, I've had to let go of all my belts near enough, I've got the WBO left, just to make this fight happen and prove that I'm a real champion," Taylor told Sky Sports News.

Since the first fight he has joined a new trainer in Joe McNally and promises a different mentality going into the second Catterall fight.

"I just needed a fresh change up in my approach to things," Taylor said.

"I just felt in my previous camp I was getting taken away from what my natural qualities are and sort of changing my style a little bit too much. I need to get back to my own self.

Image: Josh Taylor is coming into the rematch with a fresh mindset (Photo: Steve Welsh/PA Wire/PA Images)

"I think what I had achieved in 18 fights and in only four or five years as a professional, becoming an undisputed champion, no one's ever done it before in the UK in the four belt era, creating a massive part of history, I just got a little bit complacent," he admitted.

"I tried to learn from other athletes and boxers letting complacency creep in but I am only human at the end of the day and it did creep in a little bit but I won't be making the same mistake twice."

Catterall maintains the points decision should have gone his way and vows it will do so in their second encounter.

"For me it's about cementing my name alongside the top fighters in my weight division and hopefully this time around getting a fair shake," he told Sky Sports News.

"There was a lot of talk from Josh before the first fight about how he was going to outfight me, outpunch, outbox me and I had every answer for him that night.

"I still believe I've got them answers and the ability to beat him."