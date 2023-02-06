Matty Harris: 'Being able to knock someone out with a single shot is a gift - but it can also be curse'

Matty Harris scored his third consecutive first-round stoppage win when he blitzed Jiri Sirmaj in 74 seconds on the Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith undercard in Manchester last month.

The heavyweight prospect intends to keep that roll going as he advances through the professional ranks.

"Especially when you're a heavyweight, that's what it's all about. It's about getting them out of there early, especially in these early stages. That's what people pay to see," Harris told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matty Harris is proving to be a problem at heavyweight with his third first-round knockout in a row!

"That's what people want to see, that's what draws the crowds."

It's a remarkable change for Harris. Two years ago he was working as a delivery driver for Asda. In January he was performing on the undercard on a massive Sky Sports Box Office event.

"I was working as a labourer, I was working on building sites, warehouses," he said. "It was all just to make ends meet so that I could pay for my car to get to training. It was about making enough money to pay for me to train.

"It's been a massive change. I don't think I could quite put into words how much life has changed over the past 24 to 26 months. It's been rapid. That's why you will see me dance into the ring. Because I enjoy every single second of it. I love what I do.

"Being on big shows like that shows me what is achievable in the future."

Six foot eight inches tall, Harris is adamant he has the attributes to go all the way to the top of the heavyweight division.

"My body is still developing, growing and adapting to the game. You've seen what I can do now," he said. "Imagine what I'll be able to do in three years' time. It's just about knowing when to push and when not to push, and consolidate your experience.

"At the minute at the very top you've got top heavyweights, [Joe] Joyce, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte, Deontay Wilder. There's no point me pushing on now because I'm not going to get to fight any of them."

But he added: "They've only got so many years left. In five years' time none of them will be boxing anymore. It's about making sure that by the time these guys are gone I'm in the best position possible to lead the pack, take over the division."

Image: Harris celebrates in Manchester (Photo: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

There are other heavyweight prospects who will be following the same path, who could meet Harris down the line.

"Against the prospects now, there is no one that I would be afraid of fighting," Harris declared.

"I think a fight with Frazer Clarke will always be exciting. Because of his amateur pedigree it will get people excited and because of my knockout reel it could only increase excitement.

"Right now me and him are both in our very early developmental stages. He's nine years older than me and people are talking about a fight between the two of us. I haven't even finished growing yet."

He knows, however, the development phase of a heavyweight's career is crucial.

"Having the power punching ability, being able to knock someone out with a single shot - that's a gift but it can also be curse," Harris said.

"Because I can hit so hard, it's easy to neglect boxing ability. My skills are something I work on frequently to make sure that I am the complete fighter that I need to be, when the time comes."