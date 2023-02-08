Martin Bakole signs multi-fight deal with BOXXER and hopes to secure world heavyweight title shot

Martin Bakole hopes to be steered towards a world heavyweight title shot after signing a new multi-fight deal with BOXXER.

Ranked as the top contender by the WBA, the 29-year-old heavyweight, who resides in Scotland, will fight exclusively for BOXXER on Sky Sports.

His next fight will be announced in due course, but Bakole, who is known as 'The Highlands King', believes he is destined for huge success.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to join BOXXER and perform on the biggest platform in Sky Sports," he told BOXXER.com.

Image: Bakole is trained by Billy Nelson in Scotland

"I will build on my last performance in Paris against Tony Yoka and soon become the new world heavyweight champion."

BOXXER chief executive and founder Ben Shalom added: "This is a huge heavyweight signing. Martin is at the top of the WBA rankings and he is destined to deliver great things.

"We're delighted to add him to our world-class roster. He loves his life in Scotland and is training hard alongside Billy Nelson, whom we are very grateful for all his support.

"Martin comfortably defeated Olympic champion Tony Yoka away from home in his last outing. He is arguably the most avoided fighter in the entire division.

"They can all run but they can't hide for too long, especially now he has the backing of BOXXER and Sky."

Image: The 29-year-old is within touching distance of a world title shot

Bakole stands at a menacing 6ft 6in and hails from the Democratic Republic of Congo. He is the younger brother of the reigning WBC world cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu.

His record is as impressive as his stature, having won 18 professional fights, including his last in May 2022 when he celebrated a majority decision victory over Frenchman Yoka in the Rio 2016 Olympic champion's homeland in Paris.

Bakole's only defeat was in 2018 to American heavyweight Michael Hunter. But he has responded with seven successive wins since - five of which were knockouts, including triumphs against Kevin Johnson and Mariusz Wach.

Bakole, who is now based in Airdrie, will discover news of his next opponent very soon.

