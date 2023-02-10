Adam Azim vs Santos Reyes: Watch live stream of weigh-in ahead of Saturday's Fight Night

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage of the Wembley Fight Night weigh-in featuring Adam Azim, Caroline Dubois and Viddal Riley

Rising star Adam Azim and Nicaragua's unbeaten Santos Reyes weigh in for their clash at Wembley Arena, live on Sky Sports on Saturday night.

Joining Azim on the bill is another outstanding prospect, 'Sweet' Caroline Dubois, who will be out to extend her own perfect record and put on yet another destructive display when she faces Feriche Mashaury.

Super-middleweight Zak Chelli faces Anthony Sims in what promises to be a thrilling 'Wild Card' fight, while English middleweight champion Tyler Denny takes on unbeaten challenger Brad Pauls.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Viddal Riley meets Anees Taj, with fellow undefeated rising prospects Hassan Azim and Jeamie TKV also in action.

Plus, Jordan Reynolds, Razor Ali and Steven McKenna complete a big night of boxing.

Watch from 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Arena on Saturday February 11.

Here is the full card:

10 x 3 mins International Super-Lightweight Contest

Adam Azim vs Santos Reyes

10 x 3 mins International Super-Middleweight Contest

Zak Chelli vs Anthony Sims

10 x 3 mins English Middleweight Championship

Tyler Denny vs Brad Pauls

8 x 3 mins Lightweight Contest

Caroline Dubois vs Feriche Mashaury

8 x 3 mins Cruiserweight Contest

Viddal Riley vs Anees Taj

8 x 3 mins Heavyweight Contest

Jeamie TKV vs Harry Armstrong

6 x 3 mins Welterweight Contest

Hassan Azim vs Abdallah Luanja

﻿6 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight Contest

Jordan Reynolds vs Mohamed Cherif Benchadi

4/6 x 3 mins Featherweight Contest

Razor Ali vs Hector Lozano

Boxing on Sky Sports is available to stream through NOW