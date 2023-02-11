Adam Azim out to make a statement against Santos Reyes | 'Caroline Dubois can be as big as Katie Taylor’

Can Santos Reyes stand up to Adam Azim’s power when they fight at Wembley Arena on Saturday night?

Reyes is an unbeaten professional, just like the 7-0 Azim. He is more experienced, having boxed 13 times in Nicaragua and gone the full 10 round distance twice in WBA Fedecentro title victories.

He has 74 professional rounds under his belt, more than four times as many as Azim who has only 16.

But that limited round count stems from Azim's own ruthless power-punching. He will bring that offensive arsenal to bear in this contest, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena from 8pm.

Could Reyes be the man to withstand it and take him deep into the bout?

"This is what Adam needs, he needs guys that are coming in there with absolute self-belief, that aren't overawed by Adam Azim and his performances so far," promoter Ben Shalom told Sky Sports.

"He's not overawed by the Adam Azim hype in Britain.

"Reyes is tough, he's unbeaten," Shalom continued. "He's the toughest that we could find at this stage in his career, he's someone that we need to fight.

"We have to step up, we don't have a choice. Adam wants to become one of the youngest-ever world champions and he has to take risks very early on."

Beating Reyes, Shalom believes, is the kind of victory that would lead Azim towards getting a world ranking.

"All the governing bodies are asking us about Adam Azim. They all would like to be involved in that journey," the promoter said.

"I think everyone in boxing can see what's going on. So we've just got to keep our feet on the ground and take the right fights and push for the right fights and the big fights for him.

"Because by the end of this year he's going to be wanting to look right at the top, right at world level.

"Adam's moving faster than really what we've seen before. Seven fights, to be fighting Santos Reyes I think is a huge statement."

With the way Azim is boxing though, he can't rule out another stoppage victory.

"Hopefully we get some rounds in with Adam but we'll see. Adam's hard to control at this weight. He's big, he's tall and fair play to Santos for coming in so calm and ready to go," Shalom added.

"He was coming over for a fight anyway, gave up that fight for this opportunity. We just want someone that's going to come to win and Santos Reyes, from looking at him, watching him, from speaking to his team, this is his dream shot.

"He's not been around the UK enough to not want to get in the ring with Adam. He's seen him, he's confident and he believes that this is his opportunity."

'Caroline Dubois can be as big as Katie Taylor'

Caroline Dubois is another young prospect on Saturday's Wembley Arena bill who will be making rapid strides in her career.

Last year she had her first five fights and performed better each time.

"It is incredible, she's embracing it," promoter Shalom told Sky Sports. "I've seen her come out of her shell so much now. It's phenomenal. I think she realises what position she's in.

Shalom declared: "She could be fighting for a world title on Saturday she's that good.

"Time is on her side, no one's ever done it this young. So it's exciting," he continued. "It's all about levels and we saw the flagbearers of Katie Taylor and Claressa Shields and she wants to be the one that takes it to the next level.

"She can be as big as Katie Taylor, I really believe that and take things to a whole new level," he insisted. "She's going to be one that will go through the divisions from lightweight to welter.

"I think she's going to do things that we've not seen before."

