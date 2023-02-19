Jack Catterall hits back at Josh Taylor and warns Regis Prograis: ‘I’m coming straight for you!’

Jack Catterall has condemned Josh Taylor for not going ahead with their expected rematch.

Taylor beat Catterall on a highly controversial split decision in 2022. The two rivals were on course to fight a second time in the first quarter of this year.

But shortly before they could announce their rematch, WBO champion Josh Taylor suffered an injury, tearing a tendon in his heel.

With that additional delay the WBO have instructed Taylor to make a mandatory defence against Teofimo Lopez, the former lightweight champion.

Taylor previously held all four of the major super-lightweight titles. He vacated three of them so other mandatory challengers would not divert him from the mooted Catterall rematch. But the Scotsman drew the line at relinquishing his final championship belt.

Catterall, however, insisted their rematch is a fight of such significance, it would not need a title on the line.

"He talked about sacrificing so much to make the fight happen. I believe the fight with Josh is big enough to happen without a world title," Catterall told Sky Sports.

"If he's that confident of beating me and then moving up to 147lbs, fight me without a title. I'd be all open for that.

"But all of a sudden he's staying at 140lbs, he's fighting Lopez for the WBO. It doesn't make any sense to me.

"If he's that confident of beating me and then moving up, let's do it with no world title."

Catterall condemned the move that would see Taylor now fight Lopez instead.

"I can't put any more energy into Josh Taylor," Catterall said.

"I've lost all confidence in him now. Numerous times he's pulled out the fight and this time was the cherry on top, pulling out the fight and then a week later announcing negotiations with another fighter at 140lbs.

"I don't like the sound of it so it's time to focus on me. I've got a family to feed and I want to go and win world titles."

Catterall stepped aside so that Taylor could have the undisputed championship fight with Jose Ramirez in 2021. But the saga between the rivals has now meant Catterall has only boxed once since November 2020.

"It's been going on and on and ultimately Josh has kept me out of the ring now coming up for another year so frustrating times," Catterall said.

"It's not good enough. I was gracious enough to step aside and let Josh challenge for undisputed and I guess he repaid that back. We had the fight. [But then] we've seen the controversy.

"He's constantly contradicting himself. He's going to 'give me the chance to put things right'. He obviously believes things weren't right as much as he says he won the fight.

"It's time to move on from Josh. I can't keep stalling my career and waiting on him."

Catterall is now targeting the WBC champion Regis Prograis and revealed negotiations to make a fight with him are under way.

"The talks are ongoing now. We've had communication with his team. I believe we're not too far off. As long as Regis is happy and accepts the fight I don't think we're a million miles away now," he said.

Catterall could go straight into that fight next. "Most definitely. I'm not interested in a tune up fight," he said.

"I want to challenge myself and test myself against the top boys in the division and Regis is one of them.

"I look after myself. I'm training, I'm sparring, I'm resting and really firing on all cylinders. So I don't see any need for a tune up fight," Catterall continued.

"I know Regis is wanting to get out and get active as am I. I was preparing for Josh, who's a southpaw, in a matter of weeks. I've been sparring southpaws for two years now, you've got another southpaw in Prograis so let's get the fight on.

"I'm confident this Prograis fight can be made and can be made imminently as long as he accepts terms. I don't see why that fight can't be made in six, eight, 10 weeks' time."

Prograis conceded a majority decision to Josh Taylor in an exciting 2019 clash at the O2 Arena in London, losing the WBA title he held.

The American subsequently rebuilt and in November knocked out Jose Zepeda to win the WBC belt and become a two-time world champion.

"There's a lot of respect for Regis," Catterall said. "We've seen Josh fight Prograis, I think Josh was lucky to get the decision in that fight.

"I want to test myself. I want to fight the best boys in the division. Regis, two-time world champion, in my opinion I think he beat Josh and he's had some great fights. I want to get stuck in. I want to take that title off him.

"We want the Prograis fight and the talks are ongoing for that now and that's where my attention is.

"My message to Regis is: nobody's ducking, I'm coming straight for you.

"For me it's about my best possible route to a world title," he added. "You've got Lopez ducking Regis Prograis, Josh ducking me. So we can let those two fight now.

"That fight between me and Prograis is a massive fight, WBC world title and it's one that I want to get my hands on.

"So this is a message to Prograis: let's get it on. I'm not ducking anyone, I'm coming directly to you."

Taylor though has not ruled out boxing Catterall again. It raises the possibility that, should they come through separate fights next, they could potentially meet in a huge title unification.

"In an ideal world I beat Regis, Josh beats Lopez and we can get that fight on. That fight's always going to be there with Josh," Catterall said. "In an ideal world that is what we would like. But I'm not over-confident.

"I do think Lopez beats him. [In his last fight] Lopez didn't look great but I'm backing Lopez to beat him."

A potential rematch with Taylor though will continue to haunt him. "That is a great fight for British boxing and a great fight for my career," Catterall said.

"We would love to revisit it and put a stamp on it and win conclusively."