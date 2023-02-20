Savannah Marshall 'took massive gamble' in Claressa Shields fight | 'Franchon Crews Dezurn knows I bring the cash'

Savannah Marshall could rematch Claressa Shields in her next bout or challenge Franchon Crews Dezurn for the undisputed title at super-middleweight.

Marshall lost a thrilling clash with Shields for the undisputed middleweight title in October.

But Marshall puts the defeat down to way she boxed and is adamant that a rematch would produce a different result.

"I did take a massive gamble on the tactics. I chose to come forward and push her back, which was something she'd never done before," Marshall told Sky Sports.

"Looking at her past fights, she'd never been pushed back, she usually blows after about four rounds so it was a gamble to push on that way."

Trainer Peter Fury "100% got the blame!" she laughed.

"He was probably the most hated man in the world for me at one point," she said with a smile but added: "For me it's a special bond you have with your coach.

"It's one of those things. Peter's only human, I'm only human so I can't really point the finger.

"I've trusted Peter from day one and I can't hold anything against him."

She continued: "We work as a team anyway. It just never went to plan. I'm devastated, absolutely devasted. My life could be so different if I got the win.

"It's a funny scenario because although I got beat, having been beat the position I've got myself in now, the publicity, my stock has risen."

Marshall is adamant that with different tactics she can win a rematch.

"I think I could have scraped a draw," she said of the first fight. "I believe it was closer than what the scores said.

"There's only me and her who know really how that fight went. Who know what shots were landing, what shots were missing, know what shots hurt. And she knows that was close.

"There were times when I knew she was struggling," Marshall continued. "There were times even in that fight when I caught her with shots that I wasn't really intending to catch her with.

"Outboxing her with my skill rather than my size and my power, I do believe I can outbox Claressa."

But that is not the only next option for Marshall. Undisputed super-middleweight champion Franchon Crews Dezurn has been calling for a fight with the Briton.

"Before the Claressa fight there was an offer made to her, she didn't respond," Marshall said.

"Now she knows after seeing what happened with me and Claressa at the O2, how it was filled, the viewing figures, the response, she's knows I'm the cashcow.

"Now this is why she wants a piece."

The two did box as amateurs, Marshall beat Crews Dezurn in the Olympic Test at the ExCel Arena ahead of London 2012.

"I do remember that fight. I remember the first shot she threw was this big, massive overhand right, missed me by a mile," Marshall said.

But she added: "I think Franchon's last fight was probably the best I've ever seen her box. She's tough.

"She's a handful," Marshall continued. "She likes to rough you up and that's her game.

"She's really gritty and it all adds to a perfect fight with me and her."

But the rivalry with Shields will always remain on her agenda. If she became the undisputed champion in the weight class above, the clamour for a second fight with Shields would only grow.

If, against Crews Dezurn, Marshall could "right all them wrongs from the last fight, it puts me in perfect stead for a rematch with Claressa."