Jake Paul: World ranking 'makes sense to me' | Will fight Nate Diaz next after Tommy Fury

Jake Paul has welcomed the WBC's decision to grant the winner of his fight with Tommy Fury a world ranking.

It was a shock move from the WBC as Fury will be the first opponent the social media star has faced who comes from a boxing background.

Paul however insists it "makes sense".

Tommy Fury declares he will bring Jake Paul's foray into professional boxing to an end when they fight this Sunday

"I think it's cool if they want to rank me, that's fine. It's not up to me. I'm not in control of the WBC and whatever it is that they want to do," Paul told Sky Sports.

"I'm challenging myself more than most pro fighters, all pro fighters, in their seventh fight. Most pro fighters in their seventh fight are fighting guys with losing records.

"I'm fighting now Tommy Fury, legendary bloodline, 8-0, in just my seventh fight. I've beaten a lot of people in sparring who are in the cruiserweight rankings so to me it makes sense. But of course the purists are always going to be mad at me."

He added: "There's a lot of hype around it. He has a big name. His brother's the heavyweight champion of the world. He's been doing this since he was 10 years old, he's a professional boxer, same age-ish, same weight. He's got the longer reach. Got advantages on me."

Tommy Fury that he will teach Jake Paul a lesson and show that he is not a real boxer when they go head to head on February 26 in Saudi Arabia

It's dangerous to rush inexperienced fighters too far, too quickly. But Paul is not concerned.

"We've already gone past the 'moving too fast'. This is a rollercoaster ride and it seems on pace actually for the speed that I'm moving at," he claimed.

"I think this is the fastest meteoric rise in boxing history. No one's done this many pay-per-views this early on. No one's moved this fast. No one's challenged themselves. No one's had this big of events, this early on in their career ever. Ever.

"Hopefully it's a never-ending ride. I love this sport and I'm taking it day by day and doing what I can every single day. In the gym, outside of the gym to grow boxing and to have fun on this rollercoaster."

Paul, buttressed by his social media fame, has fought another influencer and sportspeople without boxing backgrounds before this fight with Tommy Fury. This approach upends traditional boxing logic.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury had to be separated by security after tempers boiled over when they faced off ahead of their fight in February

"I think the boxing purists are rooting for Tommy, wanting him to gatekeep the sport," Paul said.

"So there's a lot of emotion, a lot of high stakes when people really care about the outcome of a fight.

"This is proving to be the biggest fight yet to date in terms of promotion, excitement. The grandmas, the grandpas, the kids, the 20-year-olds, the 30-year-olds, the boxing purists, the boxing casuals, everyone's invested into this fight."

Paul does expect his next boxing bout to come against another MMA fighter. He is intends to box Nate Diaz after Tommy Fury.

"One hundred per cent. I think it's a massive fight. There's animosity there. His team is ready, my team is ready. We're in talks," he revealed.

"Pretty much everything is queued up ready to go. So I'm going to get through Sunday then move on to Nate Diaz."

Fury though has vowed to end Paul's foray into boxing with this bout, scheduled for eight rounds.

"We'll see the truth," Paul responded. "That's why this fight is called the Truth because there's been a lot of talk and at the end of the day the truth always comes out in the ring.

Image: Jake Paul when announcing his fight with Tommy Fury

"That's why I love this sport, that's why the fans love this sport because there's no denying the truth once it's all said and done."

In contrast with Fury, Paul, naturally, is predicting that he will be the one to win by knockout.

"I've been waiting years and years and years, licking my chops, ready for this guy to get in the ring," Paul said.

"I think it'll be my easiest fight since Ben Askren for sure. I think it's going to be refreshing. I've had to go to war, twice against Tyron (Woodley), once against Anderson (Silva) and this is a guy who's not as tough. Maybe a better boxer but not as tough.

"I don't think it's going to be a war. I think I'm going to put him to sleep within four rounds."