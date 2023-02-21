Tommy Fury: 'This is a public service announcement - Jake Paul will never fight again’

Tommy Fury has promised Jake Paul is in for a “big shock” and a “rude awakening” when they box on Sunday, warning he will face an “untouchable, new and improved Tommy Fury”.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News ahead of the bout in Saudi Arabia, Fury said: "Jake doesn't know what's coming to him. If he's been studying my past fights, it's going to be completely different on the night.

"Boxing is about skill and class and this man doesn't have any of it and I have a lot of it, and I'm going to bring him to school on Sunday."

Image: Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have traded bitter words in the build up to their fight

Having this high-profile headline fight has pushed Fury to "another level" he said, adding: "I know that by the sparring partners that I've had in camp and how I'm dealing with them".

Fury's father and trainer, John Fury, has claimed that Fury sent several opponents to hospital, broke one boxer's jaw and knocked out heavyweights in their most recent camp.

The 23-year-old said: "I've never been a man to speak about sparring sessions, but I can quietly confirm that sparring has been brutal.

"I'm dealing with people in the gym on a regular basis that would knock Jake Paul into next week."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tommy Fury says that he will teach Jake Paul a lesson and show that he isn't a real boxer when they go head to head on February 26

Paul has made it known that all his upcoming fights are just "stepping stones" for him to reach his goal of becoming a world champion.

Fury said it's his job "to stop him from thinking that he can transfer over to professional boxing".

He said: "I'm ready to deal with this man, this is a public service announcement going out for everybody, this man won't box again, this will be the last time you see Jake Paul in the ring against a true professional anyway."

"I'm going to show him things that he's never seen before," added the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who will be in attendance on Sunday

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jake Paul calls out Tommy Fury for skipping the press conference for their upcoming fight, then squares off with heavyweight Derek Chisora.

Fury described this upcoming bout as a great match-up for him which he's taken with "both hands" because it has the profile of a championship fight but doesn't pose the same challenges.

In a recent interview Paul's coach, BJ Flores, the former cruiserweight world title contender told Sky Sports News that Fury would be stopped "inside three rounds".

Responding to Flores' comments, Fury said: "Everybody's got a plan till they get punched in the mouth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jake Paul says his upcoming fight against Tommy Fury is a 'stepping stone' in his quest to become world champion.

"I'll fight BJ Flores on Sunday night after Jake Paul and break his jaw because BJ Flores is not worth a wet wipe anyway."

Fellow YouTuber and long-time rival of Paul, KSI, revealed that he would like a fight with the winner of Jake Paul and Tommy Fury.

But Fury warned: "After KSI sees what I'm going to do to Jake Paul on Sunday night, he won't want to fight the winner, trust me."