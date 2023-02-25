Jake Paul and Tommy Fury pulled apart at chaotic weigh-in ahead of Saudi Arabia bout

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury had to be pulled apart at a chaotic weigh-in ahead of their clash in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

After the two fighters squared off in a fiery exchange, ended with a shove by Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury - who appeared with him on stage - told the assembled media: "Tomorrow night, his time is up. Jake Paul will no longer be boxing

"I'm gonna put this guy away in four rounds."

Paul's response was more measured, claiming Fury's antics were for the cameras.

"He's acting on stage, getting all hyped up, trying to act like his brother," Paul said. "This professional boxer is going down; it's easy, it's simple.

"I'm ready, calm, cool, collected. This is what I do. He's shaking up on stage; you can see the nerves running through his system. I'm chill."

Fury weighed in at 184.5 lbs for the fight, while Paul scaled 183.6 lbs.

Paul made his name as a social media influencer before beginning a boxing career that has so far seen him win every bout but take on a succession of stars from other sports. Fury will be the first opponent he's faced to come from a boxing background, while he shot to fame himself as a contestant on the TV show Love Island.

Although their eight-round bout on Sunday has been made at an 185lbs catchweight, in a shock move the WBC announced it would give the winner a world ranking at cruiserweight.

Really though this is a well-matched bout of unbeaten prospects looking to prove themselves as boxers. Cancelled twice before, it is finally set for this Sunday and the verbal sparring between the pair has seen them fire up an ill-tempered rivalry in the build up.