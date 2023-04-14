Joe Joyce must beat Zhilei Zhang to target Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua | 'They know I'm here!'

Joe Joyce weighed in for his heavyweight showdown with China's Zhilei Zhang on Saturday.

They are two imposing fighters. Zhang scaled 19st 12lbs while London's Joyce was 18st 4lbs.

Joyce has come in lighter and leaner than his last fight when he weighed in a career heaviest before securing his breakthrough knockout victory over Joseph Parker.

Joe Joyce speaks ahead of his next fight against Zhilei Zhang and believes he is on his way to becoming world champion no matter who stands in front of him, even if it is Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk.

The Londoner wants to continue performing in explosive fashion, his determination evident in a frosty staredown with Zhang after he stepped off the scales.

China's Zhang has a weight advantage of more than a stone, but at 6ft 6in local man Joyce is just as tall and adamant that he's in ideal fighting shape.

"I'll be more agile and mobile but I'll still be coming with the power and the endurance and punch output and toughness," he told Queensberry promotions.

"I've been very disciplined with my diet and plenty of good training with Larry Wade [his strength and conditioning coach] and [boxing trainer Ismael] Salas. So, I've had a long camp and it's been good and I'm feeling really fit.

"My abs are popping through so I'm ready to fight now."

A strong performance against Zhang will set Joyce up to fight the best heavyweights in the world, with Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua in his sights.

Image: Joe Joyce in his 'Juggernaut' attire (PA)

"There are plenty of good fights to make after," Joyce said.

"But I need to get through him before I can start calling people out. But they know I'm here and I'm ready.

"I'm the 'Juggernaut' and I deliver."

Warren: Joyce needs his A-game against Zhang

At the Copper Box Arena this weekend, Joyce will defend the WBO Interim belt against Zhang, whose only loss in 26 pro fights came against Filip Hrgovic in a IBF title eliminator.

Full WBO champion Usyk would be in Joyce's sights if he won but George Warren, of Queensberry promotions, says Fury is also an option for the 37-year-old Joyce.

"Joe is looking to put on a good performance, a devastating performance, like he did against Parker and keep building on that momentum. If Joyce comes through a tough fight with a big performance, he puts himself in that conversation [for the top heavyweights]," told Sky Sports.

Image: Joe Joyce wants another big performance against Zhang (PA)

"[Zhang] is a good fighter - Olympic silver medallist, you don't become that by accident - [but] I fancy Joe in the fight. I think he will be destructive. He always comes to fight, he can't help himself.

"Sometimes he gets caught with too many big shots for our liking but somehow finds a way of doing what needs to be done. He ends up steamrolling through these guys.

"I am confident but we saw off the back of the Filip Hrgovic fight - that I thought Zhang won - that he can fight. Joe has got to be on his A-game. There is a lot on the line.

Image: Joe Joyce celebrates his most recent victory over Joseph Parker

"Within the next eight to nine months, Usyk is going to be called to defend - if he is still champion by then, he has to get past Daniel Dubois first. Daniel will have a lot to say.

"Who knows? We could have an all-British fight between Daniel and Joe. The holder of that full title will be called to fight Joyce or Zhang. I think Joe comes through this.

"I think there has been a lot of frustration for fans with heavyweight boxing - some fights people want to see maybe not happening. Joe is a different animal. He doesn't say 'no' to people.

"He is always looking for tough fights, wants to entertain and that's what we are going to get."