Marnie Swindells, The Apprentice winner, plans to become a boxing promoter: 'It's time for a woman to get into the business'

Marnie Swindells, the winner of the latest series of The Apprentice, has a warning for Britain’s professional boxing promoters – she intends to join their ranks.

Swindells, a former amateur boxer herself, won The Apprentice and secured investment for her Bronx brand of boxing gyms.

But her ambitions in the sport extend further.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After winning the 17th season of The Apprentice and landing investment from Lord Sugar, Marnie Swindells says it's incredible that money is being invested into boxing and that she has big plans for the sport

"I would definitely one day like to go into promoting. I think there's a lot I need to learn about the pro boxing arena," Swindells told Sky Sports.

"I've been in amateurs a long time so I need to really get to know the scene, get to know how things work on the pro circuit. But I would love to do that one day."

There has been a revolution in the progression of women's professional boxing in recent times.

Last year there was a landmark moment when Claressa Shields headlined a packed O2 Arena against Savannah Marshall live on Sky Sports.

Next month Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price will box former European champion Kirstie Bavington for the inaugural women's British welterweight championship.

"It's amazing," Swindells said. "I feel like it's just growing at such accelerated rate. That's why I also feel that the time is right for a woman to get into the business side of boxing and I also think a woman helping to manage or helping to promote other women would give them a very unique perspective.

"I'd love to be a position where I could give those early-day pros that are super talented but maybe don't have a business mind or don't understand the contract side of the sport, the importance of sponsorships and partnerships, give someone like that a chance where you can really help build them and grow them.

"Take them from that grassroots talent to the stars. I'd love that."

While women's participation in competitive boxing at all levels is flourishing, there isn't similar representation in the administration of the professional sport.

Image: Swindells has ambitions in the long run of becoming a boxing promoter herself

"Name me one female big name in the business of boxing in the UK," Swindells said.

"There's certain issues that women would deal with that men would never understand. I feel like being able to support women with that stuff would give me an edge in dealing with them. Understanding maybe how to market them differently and just certain things.

"Be able to appreciate their perspective as a fighter and having fought myself it gives me that extra layer of understanding and depth. I think it would be really good."

She added, laughing: "Get your guard up Ben [Shalom], Marnie's on her way!"

Swindells is already working with professional boxers through her Bronx gym. "I've got a lot of pro boxers who run sessions and in exchange they can use the gym and they train there. That's my way I can help pros, by giving them a home. But also it's great for the gym because the clients love the fact that they're training with a real pro boxer," she said.

"I think I'm in a good position where I'm garnering a bit more of a mainstream audience. People that watch The Apprentice might never have thought about watching boxing so now it's bringing the sport to the forefront of new markets' minds and people that had no interest in it previously. Maybe they will start to take more an interest in the sport via Bronx, that's the plan."

Swindells was a successful amateur boxer, who won the Haringey Box Cup. But she is resisting the temptation to fight again herself.

"Sometimes I think I wonder where I could have got to," she said. "I was quite handy.

"Had I really committed, where could I have taken it? There's always that little unfinished business.

"There's always that temptation but I need to stay focused and I almost need to stay disciplined on not wanting to box, because it would be a distraction right now.

"Always tempted," Swindells added. "But I need to stick to the business."