Josh Taylor 'devastated' by defeat while Teofimo Lopez claims he is considering retirement

Josh Taylor admitted he was 'devastated' after his world title defeat, but Teofimo Lopez remarkably claimed he was considering retirement following his points win over the Scotsman in New York.

Taylor's world title reign and unbeaten record was ended in the early hours of Sunday morning after Lopez sealed a unanimous decision win at Madison Square Garden.

He was bitterly disappointed with his performance, a first loss in 20 fights, but his calls for a rematch are unlikely to be accepted by Lopez, who insisted he wanted to leave the sport for a spell.

"The last two rounds are the championship rounds, and I never done enough, so it is what it is," Taylor told Sky Sports.

"The better man won on the night, I just wasn't the best, far from it.

Image: Lopez secured the WBO super-lightweight belt vs Taylor with scores of 115-113, 115-113 and 117-111

"It is what it is, I'm absolutely devastated, but we'll come again. He's the champion, and I'd love to do it again. I know I can win, and I know I can beat him, but tonight he was the better man so I've got no excuses.

"I'd love to fight him again, and fight him again back home, why not? But the ball is in his court, he's the champion.

"I'd love to do it again but I'll most likely move up to welterweight now. I've been saying it for ages, and the move up to welter is imminent, so I could do 140 again, but I'd be more comfortable at 147."

Image: Taylor suggested he could move up in weight after first professional loss

Lopez claimed a world title in a second division after his career was derailed by a shock loss to George Kambosos Jnr in November 2021.

But the Brooklyn man has cast fresh doubt about his future. Lopez told Sky Sports: "What's next? Maybe retirement. I think I need to take some time. I really want to help the kids out in the boxing world. But we'll think about it.

"I've done a lot in my sport and I don't really get loved enough from my end.

"You know, I think that's what happens when you're great, and people hate. But there's too much on my family, too much on people that I love, and these are the things I thought about.

"That's why I came out here and gave it my all tonight."

Taylor made an impressive start to the fight, but Lopez took command in the second half to secure the WBO super-lightweight belt with scores of 115-113, 115-113 and 117-111.

Lopez said: "I'm feeling like the double greatest. I just want to thank God for this glorified win, I can't do this without him, he leads the way for me. That's my leader. With that being said, Are you not entertained?

"To stick and move [was the game-plan]. I knew he was going to be the aggressor. I knew he was going to use his weight on me.

"And you guys don't understand. I'm very smart in there, I'm Einstein man. I'm very smart. I'm intelligent. I'm only 25, seven-time world champion, two-time lineal world champion, technically a two-time undisputed world champion, and I'm grateful for it all."