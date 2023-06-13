Viddal Riley wants to remove all doubt in Anees Taj rematch and 'knows' he can become world champion

Viddal Riley says he wants to remove all doubt from Anees Taj by beating his opponent for a second time in their rematch at York Hall on Friday - exclusively live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Showcase.

Riley was victorious over Taj in February by way of stoppage due to a cut over the latter's eyebrow, but neither man was satisfied with the way their fight ended.

Frazer Clarke's bout with Mariusz Wach now tops the BOXXER Fight Night bill on Friday after Adam Azim was ruled out of his fight again Aram Fanyan due to a severe hand infection.

"Truth be told, we offered the fight to other people. I'm not a person who wants to stay in one place. Once you're defeated, you're defeated, I'll move on. [There are] multiple reasons why people couldn't take the fight," said Riley.

"Also me and Anees, people want to watch us. It was a good fight. There are people out there who are good fighters, undefeated fighters. If I say I'm fighting them, no one cares.

"Me and Anees have history now. There's something for people to connect to. When this fight was announced, there were mixed reviews - some people saying, 'why are you fighting him again'?

"The facts remain is you know Anees Taj now because we had that first fight. This is what the pro game is about, it's about attracting attention and getting people to come through and watch on TV. This fight made sense.

"The fight was offered to others. I did think about other fighters who are closer to where I want to go, close to titles. But me and Anees do numbers.

"I also don't want him to continue to live a life where he has got a doubt of 'you know what, I can get him'. It's about him being comprehensive. A lot of people are not brave enough to revisit tests. For me, if there was someone a level up, I would take them. When that proved difficult, I thought 'let's tick this box properly'.

"Me and Anees have respect for each other. Let's give the people what they want to see. We are entertaining, the views showed it, the crowd showed it. So that's why we are here."

Riley sets out plan to become British champion

Riley is undefeated in his eight professional bouts so far, including an impressive knockout over Jone Volau, 51 seconds into the first round.

The 25-year-old says he has the quality to become world champion in the future, but wants to win the British cruiserweight title first.

"I have not set out the road map to become world champion, I have to become British champion. Me and Anees go at it on Friday. I get past that, then there will be one more person, then I want the English title, maybe defend the English title one time, then I want the British title," said Riley.

"From the British title, I will have a clear review on where we are heading. My mind right now is set on becoming English then British champion. I believe, and know I will become world champion.

"I can see the quality that is at world level and I can say 'you can't say I can't mix it with these guys'. I don't know when."

Taj added: "I've been in the ring with world champions and there's a different level. Can he be there in a year's time? That all depends on how he improves. Can I be there in a year or two? That all depends on how I can improve.

"Just because I've lost three times doesn't stop me from where I'm trying to get to. It's the same with Viddal. When he loses on the 16th [June], he will come back and will he become world champion? I don't know. I'm not a fortune teller. Is he good? He's decent? Is he the best I've been in a ring with, fighting or sparring? No."

