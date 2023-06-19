Martin Bakole would give Tyson Fury a harder fight than anybody else, says trainer Billy Nelson

Martin Bakole would be the "perfect opponent" for Tyson Fury next, according to promoter Ben Shalom.

It's natural for Bakole's team to make that particular argument. But Bob Arum, Tyson Fury's co-promoter, has also listed Bakole, as well as Agit Kabayel, as a potential opponent.

Billy Nelson, who trains Bakole, points out: "Because of his commercial value, [Fury] would probably get Martin cheaper than anybody else. But on the flipside of that he [Bakole] would probably give him a harder fight than anybody else as well."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Martin Bakole's incredible stoppage in round three against Ihor Shevadzutskyi in an alternative angle that wasn't seen on fight night.

BOXXER promoter Shalom noted: "Tyson Fury's such a big star that people just want to see him in good fights. There's not many fights or fighters out there that can challenge Tyson Fury and Martin Bakole's definitely one of them."

It's a fight Bakole is eager to get. "As long as we get paid fairly," Nelson said. "Martin's got a bit of a profile here. Tyson Fury would sell out Wembley fighting the guy in the local pub. We know he's going to get the vast majority of the money.

"We beat him and then get five, six, seven times that in the rematch!"

Shalom added: "Perfect opponent, doesn't cost the world but gives you a fight that you can sell. I think it would be the perfect opportunity for Martin but I think for Tyson Fury it would be a great fight as well."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following his victory over Ihor Shevadzutskyi in Poland, Martin Bakole calls out Dillian Whyte, Daniel Dubois, Oleksandr Usyk and even Deontay Wilder!

Bakole has sparred with Fury in the past and those sessions give his trainer confidence. Nelson said: "Jarrell Miller, Joe Parker, were all in the camp at that time, and David Adeleye, and Martin was a mile better than anybody else and Tyson knew that, he appreciated that.

"I know what Martin Bakole's capable of. So does Tyson. Therein lies the problem."

After negotiations for the undisputed heavyweight title clash with Oleksandr Usyk collapsed earlier this year, Fury still does not have a fight date or an opponent scheduled in for 2023.

"I think fans would be excited by Martin Bakole facing Tyson Fury, boxing fans in particular. We talk about the boxing fans not getting the fights that they want and we talk about the top boys not taking tough tests, that would be a tough test for Tyson Fury and I think he would know that and I think it would sell massively because of that. It's a good fight," Shalom said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Martin Bakole dominates Ihor Shevadzutskyi in Poland with the referee stopping the fight in round three.

Nelson also argues that without a contest against Usyk, it's a fight that Fury actually needs. Great champions, he says, do need to take on their leading contenders.

"Lennox Lewis done it, Marvin Hagler done it, they all fought the best, that's how they got legendary status. You can't say one thing and act another. Take nothing away from Tyson Fury, he's a very good fighter," the trainer said.

"He beat [Deontay] Wilder, which is a good achievement, don't get me wrong, but the only names on the resume [in recent years] are Wilder and a washed up Whyte and really that's about it.

"I question that resume, it's nothing like Lennox Lewis is it?

"You can't call yourself the best fighter of your generation if you've not fought the best."