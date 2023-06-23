Dillian Whyte declares he is willing to 'accept' offer to fight Anthony Joshua on August 12

Dillian Whyte has confirmed that he is willing to accept the offer for a rematch against Anthony Joshua on August 12.

Whyte had previously told Sky Sports that talks had failed to progress for a second fight against Joshua this summer, which is expected to be staged at The O2.

But the Brixton man has now indicated that he will take the proposed bout against his British rival - and is open to a 'winner-takes-all' fight.

Image: Dillian Whyte edged out Jermaine Franklin in November

Whyte has a long-running rivalry with Joshua. He beat AJ as an amateur, before Joshua went on to win an Olympic gold medal at London 2012.

As professionals, they boxed in a wild 2015 British heavyweight title, which Joshua won by seventh-round stoppage.

Joshua ultimately became a unified world champion. After suffering two back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, he came back with a win over Jermaine Franklin.

Whyte also rebuilt against Franklin after his 2022 WBC title fight loss to Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium.

"I've been up for fighting Joshua since the day I lost to him in 2015," Whyte previously told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dillian Whyte has questioned whether Anthony Joshua is 'serious' about a fight, claiming there's been little progress in talks for a heavyweight rematch

"The score is 1-1 so far. He's won one. I beat him in the amateurs, he beat me in the pros so I want to get even."

"I would love nothing more than to have a chance to avenge my defeat," he added.

"I'll just go to war. I want to go to war because I think that's a good way to fight him, pressure him, back him up and start getting him on the back foot as early as possible and I'm strong enough, I'm big enough to do that.

"I carry enough power obviously to back him up and to knock him out."