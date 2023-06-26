Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte: Rematch clause complicates negotiations for August 12 heavyweight fight

Anthony Joshua's team have inserted a one-way rematch clause in his favour in a late addition to the contractual terms which has complicated negotiations for a heavyweight fight with Dillian Whyte.

Whyte resumed negotiations last week after he had verbally challenged promoter Eddie Hearn over a breakdown in communication regarding what would be a hotly-anticipated rematch, which it is hoped will be staged at The O2 on August 12.

The Brixton man has indicated he would take the proposed bout against his British rival - and is open to a "winner-takes-all and moves on" fight.

Image: Dillian Whyte has publicly called for a rematch with Anthony Joshua

Joshua already has been linked with a potential Deontay Wilder fight, eyed to take place in the Middle East later this year.

If he beat Joshua, Whyte would then look for a similar fight next himself. So this issue with a rematch clause could be a stumbling block.

Whyte has a long-running rivalry with Joshua. He beat AJ as an amateur, before Joshua went on to win an Olympic gold medal at London 2012.

As professionals, they boxed in a wild 2015 British heavyweight title, which Joshua won by seventh-round stoppage.

Joshua ultimately became a unified world champion. After suffering two back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, he came back with a win over Jermaine Franklin in April.

Whyte also rebuilt against Franklin after his 2022 WBC title fight loss to Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium.

"I've been up for fighting Joshua since the day I lost to him in 2015," Whyte previously told Sky Sports.

Dillian Whyte has questioned whether Anthony Joshua is 'serious' about a fight, claiming there's been little progress in talks for a heavyweight rematch

"The score is 1-1 so far. He's won one. I beat him in the amateurs, he beat me in the pros so I want to get even."

"I would love nothing more than to have a chance to avenge my defeat," he added.

"I'll just go to war. I want to go to war because I think that's a good way to fight him, pressure him, back him up and start getting him on the back foot as early as possible and I'm strong enough, I'm big enough to do that.

"I carry enough power obviously to back him up and to knock him out."