Savannah Marshall and Franchon Crews-Dezurn confront each other in fiery face-off at final weigh-in ahead of undisputed title fight

Savannah Marshall and Franchon Crews-Dezurn exchanged their final words in an fiery face-off on the eve of their clash for the undisputed super-middleweight world title in Manchester, live on Sky Sports.

The Silent Assassin is no stranger to transitioning through the divisions and will this time step up in weight to challenge the American champion nine months after her defeat to Claressa Shields, which she had entered at 11st 5lbs 5oz.

Marshall came in at 11st 13lbs to Crews-Dezurn's 11st 13lbs 5oz on Friday ahead of Saturday's main event, elevated to top spot on the bill in light of the postponement of Liam Smith's rematch with Chris Eubank Jr.

"I feel really good, really strong. I feel like [it is a natural weight]," said Marshall. "Win at all costs, points, KO, TKO."

Crews-Dezurn replied: "It's going to be a great night, I'm glad she's fired up so I've got something to put down. I'm not worried about a first-placed loser.

"I could have come here by myself and still be confident, win, lose or draw I'm still a champion, but I'm not here to lose.

"Anything is possible, I'm coming to win, whatever way. I've got plenty of routes to get to that destination."

Image: Ben Whittaker has vowed to deliver another dramatic victory

Ben Whittaker gears up for the next step on his rise to stardom as the chief support act this weekend, weighing in at 12st 6lbs 5oz ahead of his meeting with Vladimir Belujsky (12st 7lbs 5oz).

The Olympic silver medallist enters with a unbeaten record of 3-0 after two knockout victories, including an emphatic stoppage of Jordan Grant last time out.

"They've said it before, they're all coming for the knockout, come for the knockout and that opens the door for me.

"I looked really good, didn't I? I work very hard and it shows.

"He calls himself Big Bad Vlad, call me Big Ben.

"There's been pressure on my since I was an amateur, I rise to the occasion all the time."

In her bid to become a two-weight world champion, Natasha Jones hit the scales at 10st 6lbs 5oz as she prepares to take on Kandi Wyatt (10st 6lbs) for the vacant IBF welterweight championship.

Image: Natasha Jonas is bidding to become a two-weight world champion

Jonas: "I've always been comfortable at super-welter, that extra pound is nothing really in the grand scheme of things.

"I had to build myself up to be able to compete physically with the 154lb females I was competing with, so I think I'll bring that strength back down with me.

"It puts everything into perspective, everything we do in the gym and the sacrifices we all make to make it worth it."

Image: Callum Simpson can display his explosive punch power

British prospect Callum Simpson weighed in at 12st 1lb as he looks to extend the perfect 11-0 start to his professional career against the tough Boris Crighton in the first fight of Saturday's main card.

Zak Chelli, a prospective future opponent for Simpson, came in at 11st 12lbs 5oz ahead of his fight against Mark Jeffers for the vacant Commonwealth Silver super-middleweight title.

