Keyshawn Davis would unleash 'full arsenal' against George Kambosos | 'I will be world champion'

As Keyshawn Davis gears up for his next fight against Francesco Patera, the young boxing sensation has issued a bold challenge to potential future opponent, former world champion George Kambosos.

Davis vowed to showcase his full arsenal if they ever meet in the ring and left no doubt that he intends to leave a lasting impression on the boxing world.

With the countdown ticking down to his upcoming bout against Patera, Davis expressed his excitement to return to the ring, eager to demonstrate the skills he has honed since turning professional. Having garnered attention as a standout amateur, Davis is determined to continue his impressive transition into the professional ranks.

Image: Davis hurt and stopped Anthony Yigit in his last fight

In addition to shutting out former 130-pound title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos, he most recently stopped Anthony Yigit in nine rounds.

Despite being labelled a prospect, Davis holds himself to a higher standard, aiming to display the prowess of a seasoned world champion in every fight.

"I don't really consider myself a prospect. I'll give myself higher expectations, higher standards. I look at myself like a world champion, I'm just in the stages of getting there," he told Sky Sports.

"I'm going to be displaying professionalism, every time I go in there, I want to look like a world champion."

Davis won silver medals at the 2019 World Championships and the Tokyo Olympics as an amateur. Reflecting on his seamless transition to professional boxing, he attributes his success to innate fighting instincts and his ability to adapt to his opponent's style.

But the American knows he still has much to prove, particularly in this upcoming fight against Patera.

Davis said: "He's a smart boxer, he's got [boxing] IQ. He is probably going to be one of the smartest boxers I've fought since I've been pro."

Since dropping a decision to Edis Tatli in 2017, the 30-year-old Belgian is unbeaten in his last 10 fights, gaining acclaim in the UK when winning the European title after besting the previously-unbeaten Lewis Ritson in his Newcastle hometown.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Davis has learnt plenty training alongside pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford

Confident in his own ability, Davis looks forward to a tactical battle with Patera. While acknowledging his opponent's skills, he is eager to demonstrate a different level of boxing, something he feels will be appreciated.

"I think this is going to be a fight where I'm going to have to think more than I'm going to have to punch. I like this fight for me because it's a different style," he said.

"It's going to be a good fight. I don't think I'm going to go in there and just throw punches. I'm going to have to set shots up and do things I haven't done before."

Davis could also cross paths with show headliner George Kambosos, who boxes Maxi Hughes in the main event, live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Sunday morning.

If the Australian emerges victorious from the Hughes fight, Davis expressed keen interest in facing him.

He said: "Kambosos is a great fighter, he always comes to fight. The fans are going to be the winners at the end of the night.

"For me to step up the level of competition, I'd be grateful and excited for the opportunity. That fight right there would make me display everything in my arsenal."

With a clear sense of destiny, the 24-year-old believes he has the ability to conquer anyone who stands in his way, leaving no doubt as to his title aspirations.

"I'm going to be a world champion next year. It's going to happen," Davis confidently asserted.

"I'm going to challenge somebody, and somebody is going to lose against me."

Watch Keyshawn Davis on the George Kambosos vs Maxi Hughes undercard on Sunday morning live on Sky Sports Action from 1am or Sky Sports Main Event from 2am