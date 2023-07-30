Terence Crawford becomes undisputed welterweight champion with TKO victory over Errol Spence Jr

Terence Crawford became the undisputed welterweight champion following a dominant performance against Errol Spence Jr in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Crawford unleashed a flurry of punches in round nine to a wobbly Spence who could not defend himself, forcing the referee to step in and stop the fight.

Image: Crawford's performance exceeded the pre-fight hype as he knocked down Errol Spence Jr three times

It took just two rounds for Crawford to land his first of three knockdowns, with the next two coming in round seven.

Spence was brave throughout the bout, hanging on in a fight he was significantly behind in, but eventually Crawford took it out of his hands.

Crawford showed his respect to his downed opponent after the fight and said he would be up for a rematch.

"It was a good stoppage. I was on the verge. The referee did what he was supposed to do to protect the fighter," Crawford said.

"If the fight happens again I am pretty sure the support will come out again for both of us.

"They said I wasn't good enough and I couldn't beat these welterweights," Crawford continued. "I just kept my head to the sky and kept praying to God that I would get the opportunity to show the world how great Terence Crawford is. Tonight, I believe I showed how great I am."

Image: Rory McIlroy was in attendance along with Manny Pacquiao, Deontay Wilder and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis

Crawford, who already held the WBO belt, added the WBC, WBA and IBF, extended his record to 40-0 with 31 knockouts.

"He was just better tonight," said Spence. "I make no excuses. He was throwing a harder jab. He was timing with his jab, and he had his timing down on point."

Spence, however, said he would be up for a rematch, saying: "We've got to do it again. I would be a lot better."

In the co-main event, Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz (25-2-1) of Mexico beat Chicago resident Giovanni Cabrera (21-1) by split decision in a WBC and WBA lightweight match.