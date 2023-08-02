Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez and Mikael Lawal vs Isaac Chamberlain set for October 21 live on Sky Sports

Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez will meet in a high stakes collision on October 21 at the O2 Arena in London, live on Sky Sports.

A second all-London clash on the undercard sees Isaac Chamberlain challenge Mikael Lawal for the British cruiserweight title.

Buatsi and Azeez are both from South London, the former from Croydon, the latter from Lewisham. They know each other well and have sparred and trained together previously. But they are both world class boxers and knew during their rise to the top their paths would eventually have to cross.

Both are in their prime and ready to put it all in the line in pursuit of London bragging rights and ultimately a world title shot.

Although they both began their boxing journeys in the same part of London, they've taken different paths to reach this point.

Buatsi turned professional after winning an Olympic medal for Team GB and becoming one of the stars of Rio 2016, while Azeez - having chosen to focus on first completing his finance degree - eventually entered the professional ranks at the bottom of small-hall cards.

Azeez's hard road to the top has seen him make his own mark, winning every British Boxing Board of Control domestic title in the hierarchy, from area title through to national, British and Commonwealth championships.

Image: Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez meet in a quality light-heavyweight clash, live on Sky Sports on October 21

Buatsi - himself a former British light-heavyweight championship holder - returned to the ring earlier this year to dominate the previously undefeated Pawel Stepien, while Azeez went on the road to defeat French champion Thomas Fauré in Paris for the European light-heavyweight title.

With the two friends and former sparring partners both set on becoming world champion, their paths converge at the O2 Arena in October. Only the winner can keep himself firmly in contention for a world title shot.

Buatsi said: "We've been friends for years but there's too much on the line here for either of us to say no to this fight.

"We can be friends again afterwards but on October 21 it's all business. I'm preparing to beat the best version of Dan Azeez and I'm doing everything I need to do to achieve that, whether that's by decision or knockout."

Azeez said: "I've earned my way to get to this stage of my career and there's still more to earn and prove. This fight is another step closer to the top and it means a lot to me, so I'm preparing like I always do for everything and anything in order to be victorious come October 21."

Also confirmed for the card at the O2 is a British cruiserweight championship clash as Lawal defends his title against Chamberlain.

The hostility between the two Londoners has simmered for some time but ignited at a press conference earlier this year and only grew more intense as the fight had to be put back.

Image: Mikael Lawal will put the British cruiserweight title on the line against Isaac Chamberlain

Their rivalry looks set to be settled in explosive fashion when they finally meet in the ring.

"Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez are standouts in a very deep division and they are two of the most talented and hungry fighters I've ever seen," said BOXXER CEO Ben Shalom.

"This is a huge fight for British boxing and it has ‘Fight of the Year’ potential.

"Buatsi's right to compete at this level has never been questioned but Azeez has had to fight every step of the way here and you have to give credit to Buatsi for taking a risk like this.

"It's been an incredible journey and with both of them now potentially just one win away from challenging for the world title in a huge-money fight, I think we're going to see something special in the O2 on October 21.These are the fights British boxing fans want to see."