Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Mike Tyson to train former UFC champion ahead of fight against The Gypsy King

Mike Tyson will train Francis Ngannou and be in the former UFC champion's corner when he takes on Tyson Fury in their heavyweight fight in Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou will fight Fury on October 28 under the official rules of professional boxing, with three judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system.

Fury ends his absence from the ring following last December's dominant victory over Derek Chisora, where a 10th-round stoppage led to a third defence of his WBC world championship.

"It is no secret I back Ngannou 100 per cent in this face-off of champions. He has one hard punch, and when it lands, it's game over. I am looking forward to working with Ngannou and supporting his transition from the octagon to the boxing ring," said Tyson.

"He isn't a combat novice; he is a world champion. He knows how to compete when the bell rings, but the key will be

combining his energy and combat skills into his punches and using his agility to move swiftly around the ring then delivering the knock-out blow. We're here to win."

Image: Tyson Fury will fight former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Ngannou has had time to prepare for the showdown since he departed the UFC following the end of his contract, subsequently signing an unprecedented mega-deal as a global strategic partner with global MMA co-leader Professional Fighters League (PFL) and their Super Fights Division in 2023.

He added: "Bringing Mike Tyson into my training camp is one of the best decisions I can make to prepare for Tyson Fury in the ring at this year's Riyadh Season.

"Mike Tyson is an idol of mine in the sport. His experience and boxing IQ will be important to honing my technique under his guidance to win this super-fight. I've been wanting this fight for years and now that it's here, I'm focused on fighting the greatest fight of my career and shocking the world on the most epic stage for the fans in Riyadh. October 28, the world will know who's the 'Baddest Man on The Planet'."