Liam Smith: Chris Eubank Jr 'too egotistical' to listen to new coach Brian McIntyre | 'It won't make a difference'

Liam Smith has warned Chris Eubank Jr that his new trainer can’t save him in next month’s rematch.

They will box a second time on September 2 at the AO Arena in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Eubank has now linked up with a new coach, Brian 'BoMac' McIntyre, the trainer of Terence Crawford, the fighter now widely regarded as the best boxer in the world after his victory over Errol Spence on Saturday.

But Smith does not see McIntyre, despite being one of boxing's most successful coaches, making much of an impact on Eubank Jr.

"Again just Chris being Chris. Looking for the names. If Crawford didn't win at the weekend would he probably still have chosen BoMac? Maybe not," Smith told Sky Sports News.

"But I couldn't care less who Chris brings. Chris can have BoMac, Chris can have Terence Crawford, the best fighter in the world in his corner. I don't feel that helps Chris. Chris is too egotistical to listen."

When Eubank Jr spoke to Sky Sports this week he maintained: "I'm very excited and I trust these guys. They have a great track record. So I'm listening."

But Smith is unconvinced. "He can have the best coaches in the world, the best fighters in the world in his corner, I don't feel like it makes a difference," he said.

Smith scored a stunning victory in January when he halted Eubank inside four rounds. It means the Brighton man will have to find a new approach if he is going to defeat Smith in their September rematch.

"I'm interested myself, to be honest, as much as you are and a lot of other people are to see what Chris can come with differently than he came with last time," Smith said.

"Because he has to come differently. If he doesn't come differently it's a foregone conclusion the outcome."

Though the Liverpudlian star cannot countenance defeat.

"If he comes to have a fight with me, he's there to be caught," Smith said.

"He knows full well I can hurt him in a heartbeat really. I didn't really load up or nothing on the last shot and put him over. If he wants to come and stay in the firing line then you better make me miss.

"If he tries to box me - he boxed me last time, he makes too many mistakes.

"I look at Chris and when I strip everything down, whatever way he comes, I don't think he beats me."

