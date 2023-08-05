Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury: Former UFC champion says he is shaping boxing skills to land 'biggest weapon'

Francis Ngannou says he is shaping his boxing skills to ensure he can land the "biggest weapon" on Tyson Fury during their upcoming heavyweight fight.

Former UFC champion Ngannou will fight Fury on October 28 under the official rules of professional boxing, with three judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system.

Ngannou, who has appointed former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson in his quest to overcome Fury, says he is confident of not becoming frustrated by the movement of the division's current WBC title holder.

"I know it's going to be very challenging for me," Ngannou told Sky Sports News.

"I don't think I will be frustrated because I'm not going there just expecting to hit him easily. I know it's going to be tough, it might even be tougher for me than for him, which is the case because he has a lot of experience.

Image: Francis Ngannou says he will not be frustrated by Tyson Fury's boxing skills

"I'm prepared for that, my mind is ready for that. I have that information, even in my training camp, I'm preparing for someone who is tough, not easy to hit, very well-rounded as a boxer, very durable.

"It's about a delivery system. You can have a biggest weapon but you also need to aim at the right target and to hit. We are shaping that skill to be able to deliver on the proper direction so we can get the result."

Ngannou 'not intimidated' by Fury

Fury, who is ending his absence from the ring following last December's dominant victory over Derek Chisora, is seen as a heavy favourite against the professional boxing debutant.

Ngannou has had time to prepare for the showdown since he departed the UFC following the end of his contract, subsequently signing an unprecedented mega-deal as a global strategic partner with global MMA co-leader Professional Fighters League (PFL) and their Super Fights Division in 2023.

Former WBO light-middleweight champion Liam Smith says he understands why Tyson Fury has lined up a fight with MMA fighter Francis Ngannou but says he doesn't expect him to be troubled by him in the ring at all

Despite the gulf in boxing experience, Ngannou says he won't be intimidated by Fury, who is unbeaten in 34 professional bouts.

"I respect him, as I respect every opponent, which I should," Ngannou said. "But being intimidated by him, no I'm not intimidated by him and I'm not intimidated by anybody.

"I've been there so many times with so many people, maybe in the octagon, but it's the same thing.

"When you have somebody in front of you, octagon or ring, it's just about fighting and focusing on your opponent.

"I think I have a lot of experience of that myself, of being with a high level of fighter in front of me."